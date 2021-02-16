Ben & Jerry’s continues to add to its non-dairy ice cream selection, now transforming another one of its most popular dairy ice creams into a completely plant-based dessert. The company is debuting a vegan version of Stephen Colbert’s Americone Dream. The switch to plant-based ingredients goes beyond changing the base to the mix-ins that make the flavor special–the signature caramel swirls and fudge-covered waffle cone pieces will now be guaranteed to satisfy without the animal products.

The almond-milk based ice cream contains a sweet fudge-covered waffle cone alongside delectable caramel swirls. The original Americone Dream flies off shelves, and now that the company is dedicated to matching its fan-favorite dairy offerings with its new plant-based selections, vegan consumers can flock to the frozen aisle for this non-dairy ice cream. To make this flavor vegan-friendly, Ben & Jerry’s had to completely reformulate its waffle cone recipe, which previously contained dairy. The company tasked its flavor scientists in creating a new dairy-free waffle cone for the almond milk-based blend.

“The vegan nondairy Americone Dream is here,” Stephen Colbert said, celebrating the new ice cream. “Fun fact: the container is vegan, too. But I wouldn’t recommend eating it." Colbert plans to donate the proceeds from the new non-dairy flavor to charities through the Stephen Colbert Americone Dream Fund. The fund focuses on charities that address disadvantaged children, veterans, and environmental causes.

The Americone Dream is the latest on a growing list of non-dairy ice creams that the company offers, which now boasts over 18 flavors. Just a week after the two newest non-dairy versions of Phish Food and Karamel Sutra were announced, this new rendition of Colbert’s ice cream joins them on the shelves. You can find a pint of non-dairy Americone Dream at supermarkets that carry Ben & Jerrys, ranging from $4.39 to $5.99.