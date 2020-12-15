Healthy “Snickers” Bars Video Recipe as Seen on IG Live with Caroline Deisler
In case you missed it, vegan fitness influencer Caroline Deisler took over The Beet's Instagram and showed our followers how to make vegan "snickers" bars that taste delicious, are easy to make, and healthier-for-you than the real thing. All you need is a handful of ingredients (which you probably have already) and ten minutes of your time. Treat yourself to clean, natural, whole-food desserts that don't break the calorie bank this holiday season!
You will love the taste of these "snickers" bars, here's how to make them
First, Caroline shows you how to make the caramel filling blending just three healthy ingredients: Medjool dates, roasted peanuts, and water. Then, she begins to make the crust or base of the "snickers" bars in a different blender with oats, cashews, a little bit of the caramel sauce, and peanut butter. This texture first starts out like flour then makes its way into a sticky, chewy dough. After you have your filling and base, let your masterpiece chill in the fridge, and begin your top layer with your choice of vegan chocolate. Caroline uses a no-sugar-added chocolate bar but she also recommends Hu Kitchen chocolate, which is one of our favorites too!
After, she sprinkles chopped peanuts on top but you can add any of your favorite toppings. If you plan to make this dessert for the holiday, chopped peppermint and marshmallow are a festive additive. Finally, she puts the treat in the fridge to let it cool, harden, and mesh together to become a "snickers" bar. Everyone in your family will love the taste of their favorite classic candy bar in a healthier version made with whole plant-based ingredients. For the full recipe, see below!
Raw Vegan "Snickers" Bars
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Chill Time: 90 minutes
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup oats
- 1/2 cup cashews
- 4 tablespoons crunchy or smooth peanuts butter
- 15 dates
- 1 tsp Vanilla extract
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup Raw peanuts
- 1 vegan chocolate bar
Instructions
- Start by making the caramel sauce. Place dates, dates, wear, and vanilla into a high-speed blender and blend until creamy. Set caramel sauce aside.
- Add oats and cashews to your high-speed blender and blend until flour. Add 1/4 cup of the caramel sauce, 2 tsp crunchy peanut butter and mix well together. Transfer the base fixture to your baking trap or silicone bar mounds and dorm a 1-2 cm thick base. Place the tray in the freezer for 30 minutes.
- For the caramel layer, add 2 tbsp of smooth peanut butter to the caramel sauce you made earlier and mix well. Add a thick layer of the caramel mixture to your snickers bars, sprinkle roasted peanuts on the top, and put back in the freezer for an hour. I buy raw peanuts and fast them on a nonstick pan for a couple of minutes.
- For the topcoat, melt one bar of vegan milk chocolate (add a splash of almond milk in case the chocolate feels too dry while melting) and pour over the caramel peanut layer. Place back in the freezer for 20-30 min and enjoy!