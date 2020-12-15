In case you missed it, vegan fitness influencer Caroline Deisler took over The Beet's Instagram and showed our followers how to make vegan "snickers" bars that taste delicious, are easy to make, and healthier-for-you than the real thing. All you need is a handful of ingredients (which you probably have already) and ten minutes of your time. Treat yourself to clean, natural, whole-food desserts that don't break the calorie bank this holiday season!

You will love the taste of these "snickers" bars, here's how to make them

First, Caroline shows you how to make the caramel filling blending just three healthy ingredients: Medjool dates, roasted peanuts, and water. Then, she begins to make the crust or base of the "snickers" bars in a different blender with oats, cashews, a little bit of the caramel sauce, and peanut butter. This texture first starts out like flour then makes its way into a sticky, chewy dough. After you have your filling and base, let your masterpiece chill in the fridge, and begin your top layer with your choice of vegan chocolate. Caroline uses a no-sugar-added chocolate bar but she also recommends Hu Kitchen chocolate, which is one of our favorites too!

After, she sprinkles chopped peanuts on top but you can add any of your favorite toppings. If you plan to make this dessert for the holiday, chopped peppermint and marshmallow are a festive additive. Finally, she puts the treat in the fridge to let it cool, harden, and mesh together to become a "snickers" bar. Everyone in your family will love the taste of their favorite classic candy bar in a healthier version made with whole plant-based ingredients. For the full recipe, see below!