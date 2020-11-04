If you want to super tone your booty, and your go-to routine of squats, lunges, and bridges aren't doing the trick, we have the perfect solution for you. Instead of squatting like it's hot, one hundred times, The Beet's fitness guru Caroline Deisler created this 5-minute workout video with just 4 moves to help you get toned and strong, fast--no gym required.

Aside from this five-minute workout, eating a plant-based diet that's full of beans, legumes, vegetables, and fruits will help you get in your best shape. If you don't know where to start, The Beet's VegStart Diet is a healthy meal plan that will help you get on the right track and can help with weight loss in just two weeks. The plan includes shopping guides, helpful tips from a nutritionist, and healthy recipes that taste amazing. And if you're looking to tone up before the holidays, visit our easy workout column and choose the best exercises that work for you.

The First Move: Straight Donkey Kicks. In tabletop position with your hands underneath your shoulders and knees under your hips, lift one leg straight and keep the other knee bent at a 90-degree angle. Then, lift the straight leg upwards into the air and back down to the starting position for thirty seconds. Remember: Your raised leg should be straight the entire time. Then, bend the same leg so your toes are faced upwards and your knee is at a right angle. Then, pulse your knee up and down in slow motion. After, thirty seconds, switch legs, and repeat on the other side. This exercise takes a total of two minutes.

The Second Move: Diagonale Donkey Kicks. Similar to the last move, in a tabletop position with one leg lifted straight back, this time you bend your knee downwards and touch the back of your opposite knee then extend back into the air at a diagonal angle. Reap this move for thirty seconds then switch legs and repeat.

The Third Move: Straight Legs Big Circles. In the same tabletop position with one leg lifted, keep that leg straight and lift it up and over the opposite leg touching the floor with your toe, then lift it back up to touch the other side of the floor at a fast pace, like a windshield whipper. Perform this move for thirty seconds, switch legs, and repeat.

The Fourth Move: Glutes Lift. Also know as superman, start by laying on your stomach with your arms out straight above your head and your legs long. Then, slightly lift your arms and legs at the same time so the only part of your body that's touching the ground is your pelvis. Hold for about two seconds when you lift, then release slowly without letting your hands, arms, and legs touching the ground--you never want to be completely flat. Repeat this movement for one minute and feel the healthy burn in your glutes.