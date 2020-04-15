Try These 5 CBD Products for Better Sleep and Reduced Anxiety

Sleep is a critical part of maintaining your health—we know that. How to get a good night's sleep is a whole other story. You may have tried melatonin or even a prescription sleep aid…but there is a more natural alternative that may help: CBD, the compound found in marijuana and hemp that doesn't get you high. People are increasingly turning to CBD to get better Zzz’s and reduce anxiety.

Can CBD really help you get better sleep? What about reducing anxiety?

While research on the impact of CBD on sleep and anxiety is still in its infancy, studies suggest its effectiveness as a sleep aid. There is also plenty of anecdotal evidence; perhaps you’ve heard from a friend or family member directly that swears by it. And, there’s a reason that CBD is being medically prescribed for sleep.

A recent study showed that sleep improved in 66 percent of participants taking CBD, and the same study concluded that cannabidiol may hold benefits for anxiety-related disorders. Clinical professor and neurosurgeon at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Joseph Maroon, M.D., has also researched the effect of cannabis on the brain and says that CBD has properties that could help some people sleep better. Most importantly, CBD appears to ease anxiety and pain, both of which contribute to making it challenging to fall or stay asleep.

Trusted, tested, (and vegan) CBD products

Nowadays, it seems like CBD comes in every form you can think of, even CBD tampons. (Yes, that is a thing.) But don’t buy just any CBD product online or Amazon. Look for reputable brands—either at your local dispensary or online—that source hemp or cannabis from trusted farms. And, look for companies that third-party tests (so you can be confident you are getting what’s promised). We’ve made your job easier by rounding up reputable brands that meet all of the above criteria and are also vegan and cruelty-free.

Winged makes products target towards women that use high-quality, organic hemp infused with relaxation-promoting ingredients. They make a number of products including Relaxation CBD Gummies, and Sleep CBD Gummies that people swear by. Their packaging is also beautiful, so if you are looking to send a sister, mom or friend a gift, this is the brand you’ll want to give. Sleepy CBD Gummies are a perfect way to wind down the evening and help you doze off in peace.

This appropriately named product is one of the go-to's for people who want a more restful night's sleep. Note that this brand makes CBD and THC products, so read the label before you buy. Mary’s is best known for its sleep-inducing dropper infused with their secret weapon ingredient, CBN (cannabinol), another non-psychoactive compound that comes specifically from the cannabis plant. Mary says that CBD and CBN together makes a strong sleep-inducing combo.

3. Mixed Berry Hemp Gummies, Wanna Wellness, $59.99

Wana Wellness is a line of handcrafted gummies made from Colorado-grown hemp. With plant-derived flavors and colors, their ingredient mix makes for a great-tasting gummy. While you might feel relaxing effects after taking, they are not marketed or intended to put you to sleep, so these are a good option to take in the morning, or throughout the day for a little slice of calm.

4. Marshmallow Bon Bons, Greater Goods, $14.40

Greater Goods makes innovative, creative--and damn good tasting--CBD infused products. Greater Goods says they are “on a mission to rescue the world from the mundane and free everyone from the conventional expectations of CBD.” That they do. Every product is crafted by hand in small batches in Portland, Oregon, and made from organically cultivated hemp oil. Try the vegan Chocolate Bar, Marshmallow BonBons which are completely vegan and free of gelatin for a night time treat.

Many of Make & Mary’s CBD products are also infused with essential oils known for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. They say the combo helps to relieve arthritic tension, headaches, and muscle soreness while having a soothing and calming effect on the body and it’s CBD extract also aids in reducing inflammation. They have a wide range of beauty and home products as well all made with hemp grown in Oregon.

