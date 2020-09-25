Healthy Autumn Desserts: The Best Vegan Sweet Potato Pie Recipe
Delicious, creamy, rich, and surprisingly healthy sweet potato pie is the perfect way to welcome the autumn season. This recipe has a twist on the traditional Southern sweet potato pie because it's completely dairy-free, gluten-free, and made with natural ingredients. If you've never had sweet potato pie, it's very similar to pumpkin pie except it has a smoother, pudding-like texture.
This sweet potato pie recipe calls for coconut milk, gluten-free flour, arrowroot powder, and seasonal spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. If you want to add more zesty flavor, double up on the spices. All you need is 30 minutes to prep the pie then let the pie sit n the oven for 60 minutes, let it cool, and top it with your favorite dairy-free whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon. If you're feeling extra festive, carve a cute saying into the leftover crust scraps and let it bake into the cake. Indulge in this treat, feel festive, and make other fall-inspired recipes from The Beet.
Recipe Developer: Brittney, @the_bananadiaries
Why we love it: Sweet potato pie brings joy to your family, friends, and holiday parties. This pie is extremely easy to make and healthier than traditional versions. Enjoy a slice with your cinnamon or pumpkin latte and get in the holiday spirit.
Make it for: A fall-inspired dessert that everyone in your family will love and can eat, especially people with allergies.
Prep Time: 30
Cook Time: 60
Total Time: 1 hour 30 minutes
The Best Vegan Sweet Potato Pie Recipe
Yields 10 slices
Ingredients
Pie Crust:
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, or gluten-free 1-to-1 baking flour or cassava flour
- 1/2 cup coconut oil, softened
- 1 tbsp arrowroot powder
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 5–7 tbsp chilled water
Sweet Potato Pie Filling:
- 2 cups pureed sweet potato
- 1/3 cup maple syrup
- 1/2 cup coconut milk
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup arrowroot powder
- 1 tbsp cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp ginger
Instructions
- Change the temperature of the oven to 350F.
- In a food processor, add all of the ingredients in and blend until smooth and creamy.
- Pour the filling into the pie crust and place the pie into the oven to bake.
- Bake the pie for about 20 minutes covered with either tin foil or a pie crust shield then uncover the pie crust edges, and continue to bake for another 25 minutes.
- Remove the pie from the oven and let cool for 15 minutes before you place it into the fridge to set for 3-4 hours.
- Serve and enjoy!