The Best Vegan Sweet Potato Pie Recipe

Delicious, creamy, rich, and surprisingly healthy sweet potato pie is the perfect way to welcome the autumn season. This recipe has a twist on the traditional Southern sweet potato pie because it's completely dairy-free, gluten-free, and made with natural ingredients. If you've never had sweet potato pie, it's very similar to pumpkin pie except it has a smoother, pudding-like texture.

This sweet potato pie recipe calls for coconut milk, gluten-free flour, arrowroot powder, and seasonal spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. If you want to add more zesty flavor, double up on the spices. All you need is 30 minutes to prep the pie then let the pie sit n the oven for 60 minutes, let it cool, and top it with your favorite dairy-free whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon. If you're feeling extra festive, carve a cute saying into the leftover crust scraps and let it bake into the cake. Indulge in this treat, feel festive, and make other fall-inspired recipes from The Beet.

Recipe Developer: Brittney, @the_bananadiaries

Why we love it: Sweet potato pie brings joy to your family, friends, and holiday parties. This pie is extremely easy to make and healthier than traditional versions. Enjoy a slice with your cinnamon or pumpkin latte and get in the holiday spirit.

Make it for: A fall-inspired dessert that everyone in your family will love and can eat, especially people with allergies.

Prep Time: 30

Cook Time: 60

Total Time: 1 hour 30 minutes