Mint and chocolate pair perfectly together for the holidays. This homemade Paleo vegan Oreo cookie crust cake is indulgent without being too heavy. Made green by using, not matcha, but spirulina, now you can have a slice of your favorite holiday dessert and still get a great night's sleep.

Vegan, GF and Paleo Grasshopper Pie Ingredients 2 batches Paleo vegan Oreo dough*

16-ounce Japanese sweet potato, baked

1 16 ounces can coconut cream or coconut milk

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 tablespoon spirulina

2 teaspoons peppermint extract Instructions Preheat the oven to 375F and prepare an 8″ springform pan with parchment paper and a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Prepare Paleo Vegan Oreo cookie dough, not baking the cookies yet. Press one serving of the dough into the springform pan for the cookie crust. Prepare the second serving of the dough as cookies (you can omit the coconut butter at the last step if you’d like). Place each cookie on the parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Place the cookie crust and cookies into the oven to bake for 10-15 minutes or until set. Remove from the oven and let cool while you prepare the filling.

In a large food processor, puree the sweet potato until smooth. Add in the coconut milk, maple syrup, spirulina, and peppermint extract, and puree until smooth. Pour the filling into the cookie crust pan, and crumble the cookies on top. Mix the cookies into the filling until evenly distributed, then place the pie into the freezer to set for 2-3 hours. When ready to serve, remove from the freezer and let unthaw for 15 minutes before slicing.

Notes

*Store in the freezer for up to a month.

* Do not fully prepare the cookies here. We just need the dough, and I will walk you through what to do next. If you want to make the full Oreos, you can use coconut butter, but it’s not necessary.