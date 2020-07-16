You might add some spirulina to your morning smoothie to give it a beautiful emerald color and a boost of nutrients, but do you know all the reasons why algae such as spirulina or chlorella are so good for you? Here are the health reasons why you should be adding the magical green dust into your daily routine. Harness the power of algae to help with everything from boosting immune function to sharpening mental acuity and even promoting clear skin.

Popular Kinds of Algae: Chlorella and Spirulina

Chlorella: A freshwater, single-celled algae that contains photosynthetic pigments in its chloroplast, chlorella is higher than spirulina in zinc, iron, magnesium, vitamin B2, calories, fat, and omega-3 fatty acids. Chlorella contains all 9 of the essential amino acids your body can't make on its own.

Spirulina: A blue-green algae (also known as cyanobacteria), Spirulina is a potent source of phycocyanobilin. Spirulina is also nutrient-dense, like chlorella, and contains 10 percent more protein than chlorella, as well as more copper and thiamine, or vitamin B1. Similarly, it also delivers all 9 essential amino acids your body needs for optimal function.

Although both of these algae are extremely nutrient-dense with only minor differences, chlorella has a slight nutritional advantage, with its higher levels of vitamins and fatty acids. Both of these tiny superfoods are great additions to any diet but since they may interact differently with your body depending on your needs, it's a matter of preference which one you add to your morning smoothie. As always, consult your doctor before taking a supplement.

What are The Health Benefits to Algae?

1. Algae Contains Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Fish are thought of as a usual source of healthy Omega-3 fatty acids. But guess how the fish actually get this nutrient? By eating algae! A study that compared algae oil with a serving of cooked salmon found that they each have roughly the same content of Omega-3s, which are essential to supporting heart health, and have been found to lower blood pressure. Omega-3s have also been shown to increase dopamine and keep depression at bay.

2. Algae Delivers Essential Amino Acids

There are few plant-based foods that can provide all nine of the essential amino acids your body needs, but spirulina and chlorella both contain all nine. They are Isoleucine, leucine, lysine, methionine, phenylalanine, threonine, tryptophan, histidine, and valine. These amino acids contribute to, a host of essential functions in your body such as tissue repair, nutrient absorption, muscle creation, and recovery from injury. You need them, and this is a great way to get them.

3. Prevention of Diseases

Chlorella has been shown to help prevent cardiovascular disease and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, according to one study, due to its carotenoid content and plant sterols. Research has also shown that spirulina may possess anti-cancer properties: In a study of 87 people with precancerous lesions of the mouth, taking 1 gram of spirulina supplement a day made 45 percent of the subjects' lesions disappear.

Spirulina can also have promising effects on a range of viruses, according to a report published by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. "In laboratory experiments, calcium spirulina, an extract from Spirulina, stopped [the] doubling of HIV virus, herpes simplex virus, cytomegalovirus, and influenza virus."

4. Algae Promotes Healthy Skin

Spirulina helps to facilitate quick cell turnover, which can help your body in the healing process. It can also prevent candida overgrowth, which helps your skin recover from rashes and acne breakouts.

Chlorella contains nutrients that are vital to collagen synthesis, which promotes healthy, elastic, even-toned skin. The chlorophyll in chlorella is even thought to help the body reverse radiation damage, as noted in this 2016 study.

The Best Products to Get Your Daily Dose of Algae

1. Chlorella Udon Noodles, Sun Chlorella

These chlorella-infused udon noodles are just as nutrient-dense as they are yummy, boasting 5 grams of protein per serving and 150% of your daily requirement of vitamin D. They're made in collaboration with a renowned noodle company, Ishimaru Seimen, so you can be sure you're getting the top quality. Prepare them just like you would, in soups, stir-fries or on their own. This is a great way to be sure you're getting the nutritional benefits of chlorella if you're someone who would rather not take a supplement. But if you're someone who would, Sun Chlorella has plenty of those on their website too. Purchase the noodles here.

2. Spirulina Capsules by Vital Proteins

If you're looking for an easy, vegan way to get your dose of spirulina, these plant-derived capsules from Vital Proteins are a good place to start. Just one serving size contains 80 percent of your daily recommendation for vitamin A. Purchase here.

3. Chlorella Powder Supplement, Sun Potion

If you'd rather buy chlorella in its purest form, to add to smoothies, juices and other recipes, Sun Potion has top quality, 100% organic, 50% protein powdered chlorella, sourced from Taiwan. Besides using the supplement in food and drinks, Sun Potion suggests trying to mix some powder into your favorite skin masks for a little extra radiance. Buy it here.

4. Superfood Skin Reset Antioxidant Mask, Youth to the People

Youth The People specializes in synergizing powerful plants and top-notch skincare, and this mask featuring spirulina, microalgae, kale, and spinach is no exception. Customers are raving about the instant, glowy results, and love the creamy texture of this easy skin booster. Buy the mask here.