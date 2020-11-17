As the holidays approach, begin preparing for festive celebrations. Save recipes for cooking or baking that everyone in your family can enjoy: Plant-based, gluten-free, and sweet tooth lovers alike. Today's recipe of the day is a cashew quinoa chocolate chip cookie that checks off all the boxes and is healthier for you than the real thing.

We all know that health is a top priority right now and your holiday meals could look a little different from last year's. We can expect more people to choose meatless, dairy-free, sugar-free, gluten-free options due to the link between illness and poor diets.

This holiday, convenience your meat-loving uncle to eat more plant-based for his health and because you love him. First, introduce him to the things he already loves, sweets. Bake him these cookies without mentioning they are dairy-free, egg-free, and gluten-free, and I bet you he won't notice the difference. If he loves them, send him a link to The Beet's recipe column where he can find plant-based treats, breakfasts, snacks, lunches, and dinners. Hopefully, he will adopt meatless Mondays or commit to eating more plant-based. Whatever he chooses to eat, adding one more plant to his plate is a step closer and always helps!

Are you hosting a safe Thanksgiving dinner? If so, get creative with the cookie packaging and wrap them with a cheerful bow, add a name tag, and place them on each guest's table set-up. There is no better gift than the gift of a healthier delicious dessert, cashew quinoa chocolate chip cookies. Enjoy!

Recipe Developer: Ellen Charlotte Marie, plant-based chef and author of Everyday Vegan: Healthy Plant-Based Cooking for the Entire Family