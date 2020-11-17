Healthier-For-You Dessert Recipe: Cashew Quinoa Chocolate Chip Cookies
As the holidays approach, begin preparing for festive celebrations. Save recipes for cooking or baking that everyone in your family can enjoy: Plant-based, gluten-free, and sweet tooth lovers alike. Today's recipe of the day is a cashew quinoa chocolate chip cookie that checks off all the boxes and is healthier for you than the real thing.
We all know that health is a top priority right now and your holiday meals could look a little different from last year's. We can expect more people to choose meatless, dairy-free, sugar-free, gluten-free options due to the link between illness and poor diets.
This holiday, convenience your meat-loving uncle to eat more plant-based for his health and because you love him. First, introduce him to the things he already loves, sweets. Bake him these cookies without mentioning they are dairy-free, egg-free, and gluten-free, and I bet you he won't notice the difference. If he loves them, send him a link to The Beet's recipe column where he can find plant-based treats, breakfasts, snacks, lunches, and dinners. Hopefully, he will adopt meatless Mondays or commit to eating more plant-based. Whatever he chooses to eat, adding one more plant to his plate is a step closer and always helps!
Are you hosting a safe Thanksgiving dinner? If so, get creative with the cookie packaging and wrap them with a cheerful bow, add a name tag, and place them on each guest's table set-up. There is no better gift than the gift of a healthier delicious dessert, cashew quinoa chocolate chip cookies. Enjoy!
Recipe Developer: Ellen Charlotte Marie, plant-based chef and author of Everyday Vegan: Healthy Plant-Based Cooking for the Entire Family
Cashew Quinoa Chocolate Chip Cookies
Makes 8 large cookies
Ingredients
- 2.5 oz. quinoa flour
- 2 oz. (gluten-free) flour (or oat flour)
- 1 oz. grated coconut
- 2 tablespoons cashew milk (or almond
milk)
- 1 heaping tablespoon cashew butter
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda
- 4 tablespoons coconut blossom sugar
On top:
- Pieces of dark chocolate
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Mix all the ingredients till you get a sticky dough.
- Make balls and flatten them onto a baking tray lined with baking paper.
- Press the pieces of chocolate in and bake for 15 to 20 minutes.