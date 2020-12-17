Healthier For You Dessert: Gluten-Free and Vegan Eggnog Cake

If you love eggnog (without the eggs of course!), then you’ll absolutely love this veganized eggnog cake. It has all of the flavors of the classic holiday drink yet made entirely egg-free, dairy-free, and in cake form!

With a fluffy and light vegan buttercream, this tender and moist vegan eggnog cake is the perfect festive dessert to make this season! Make it entirely gluten-free for an allergy-friendly treat!

