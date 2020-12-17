Healthier For You Dessert: Gluten-Free and Vegan Eggnog Cake
If you love eggnog (without the eggs of course!), then you’ll absolutely love this veganized eggnog cake. It has all of the flavors of the classic holiday drink yet made entirely egg-free, dairy-free, and in cake form!
With a fluffy and light vegan buttercream, this tender and moist vegan eggnog cake is the perfect festive dessert to make this season! Make it entirely gluten-free for an allergy-friendly treat!
Vegan Eggnog Cake With Buttercream Frosting
Yield: 16
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 3 cups gluten-free 1-to-1 baking flour
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp nutmeg
- 1/2 cup vegan butter or coconut oil, softened
- 1 cup of coconut sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce
- 2 tsp baking soda
- 3 tsp baking powder
- 1 1/4 cup vegan eggnog
For the Vegan Buttercream Frosting
- 1 cup vegan butter, softened
- 4 cups powdered sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract.
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350F and grease three 6″ cake pans with olive or coconut oil.
- In a large bowl, cream together the vegan butter and coconut sugar with a hand mixer.
- Add in the applesauce, and vanilla extract, and beat together until smooth.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the gluten-free flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
- Sift in by 1 cup at a time the flour mixture to the wet ingredients, continuing to beat the mixture as it combines.
- When the batter is thick and combined, add in the vegan eggnog, and beat again until well combined.
- Pour the batter evenly among the three cake pans and place into the oven to bake for 25-35 minutes.
- Remove from the oven, and let cool for 15 minutes before frosting.
- To make the frosting, begin by using a hand mixer to cream the vegan butter.
- Then sift in 1 cup at a time of powdered sugar until it’s all mixed together.
- Add in the vanilla extract.
- Frost your cake and serve!