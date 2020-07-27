Supermodel Hailey Baldwin Bieber just revealed on her Instagram that she wants to move to a plant-based diet after experimenting with vegan food. Meanwhile, the supermodel and wife of Justin posted her latest plant-based snack on her IG story today. She recently announced to her over 28 million followers: “Trying to transition over to eating mostly plant-based...”

Then she revealed she was about to watch the documentary The Game Changers and asked for other suggestions for inspiring things to watch or read. May we suggest this story for a lineup of other inspiring documentaries and film to watch when you're starting out?

Although she is not yet eating plant-based fully, Bieber acknowledged that her diet transition is a work-in-progress. “So I’m not vegan or vegetarian. I’m half Brazilian so trust me I love a good picanha" [a Brazilian cut of beef]. But the Calvin Klein model did reveal that she is making an effort, saying, 'I will say over the last week or so I have tried some of the most unbelievable vegan food I’ve ever had, and I want to keep exploring plant-based!"

Last night, Hailey posted an Instagram story of RipVan waffles, which are a vegetarian European dessert snack made with only 3 grams of sugar, and said: "These are another level." For more plant-based vegan desserts and treats, here are a few of The Beet's favorites: Vegan Avocado Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe, The Perfect Summer Dessert: Vegan S'mores Yogurt Parfait, and Oil-Free, Gluten-Free & Vegan Chocolate Frosted Brownies.

If you keep up with the Biebers on Instagram, you can see that Hailey and husband Justin Bieber have been vacationing during the past weeks. Right now they appear to be in the tropics, but before that, they were taking a road trip which started in their hometown of Los Angeles and ended in Utah as they enjoyed a few nights in the desert. While the active couple enjoys their travels , Hailey is using her Instagram stories as a way to communicate with fans about her food choices and the beginning of her plant-based diet.

Bieber first tried a plant-based burger from Monty's Good Burger, captioning the dish, "unbelievable vegan food." This is good news, because Hailey has shared strong opinions about burgers prior to trying the plant-based lifestyle: She previously told Vogue that she wants the recipe to "Shake Shacks Special Sauce" which is a mayo-based topping. She's also posted photos in the past of her enjoying an In-N-Out Burger and admitted she loves to order Postmates delivery food service.

As the face of BareMinerals beauty and Calvin Klein underwear, Hailey is no stranger to a fit, healthy lifestyle, but she also appears to enjoy indulging in fast foods. Fans often ask Hailey questions about her diet in the Instagram comments when she posts and looking back on older interviews, it's clear that her plant-forward approach has been a long time coming.

Back in 2016, when Elle magazine asked the supermodel what she normally eats in a day, her answer revealed a mostly plant-based diet. "I try to be very strict about eating just for my skin and my body," Hailey told Elle. Breakfast was oatmeal and a protein smoothie, while "Lunch is usually a salad, fish, grilled veggies, or maybe a sandwich. I don't really eat a lot of gluten.... I love a good kale Caesar salad [but with] no croutons. That's usually one thing I leave out," she added. "Dinner is usually kind of along the same lines —some sort of vegetable, or pasta, like gluten-free pasta." Even back then Hailey wasn't far off from eating mostly plant-based. While she said then that she enjoyed eating fish, Good Catch now makes a convincing plant-based crab cake and tuna, so anyone who wants to eat plant-based and loves seafood can do both

The Beet is rooting for Hailey Bieber on her plant-based journey, and who knows, she may sweep up Justin and about 28 million others along the way.