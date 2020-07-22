Hungry for some savory, Old Bay-dusted crab cakes? How about some fish cakes? Care for some fish burgers? Our mouths are watering; our vegan inclinations, not so much. Vegans can now indulge in some of the finest imitation seafood products around thanks to three new frozen plant-based seafood entrées from Good Catch.

So far, the collection of frozen entrées and appetizers includes New England Style Plant-Based Crab Cakes, Thai Style Plant-Based Fish Cakes, and Classic Style Plant-Based Fish Burgers. (Last year, Gathered Food, makers of Good Catch products launched a wildly popular vegan tuna, forever revolutionizing the fish-free tuna melts of vegans around the country.)

The new frozen options have an MSRP of $5.99 and are now available at retailers across the East Coast including Big Y, Giant, Shaw’s, Raley’s, and more, with expanded distribution slated for later this year. To find the products at a store near you, use the product locator here. You can also buy their plant-based tuna, available in Naked in Water, Mediterranean, and Oil & Herbs, online at Amazon, Thrive Market, and Target.

The new products are made with Good Catch’s proprietary six-legume blend (peas, chickpeas, lentils, soy, fava beans and navy beans), to create a similar flaky texture to that of real seafood and finished off with natural vegan flavorings to enhance the taste. The products are also boosted with a shot of DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid, to help reflect the nutritional qualities of real seafood. Bonus: In addition to saving animals, this line from Good Catch helps the environment with packaging for the carton made from 100% recycled paperboard and post-consumer content and the inner plastic wrap made from 40% post-consumer recycled plastic.

Taste-wise, here’s what you can expect:

New England Style Plant-Based Crab Cakes: This popular summertime staple is enhanced by sweet red and yellow bell peppers, parsley, and savory spices. Pan-sear them (just add oceanfront views) or top with cocktail sauce or vegan tartar sauce and lemon wedges.

Thai Style Plant-Based Fish Cakes: Described as a “tender” whitefish-style cake, these are amped up by an exotic blend of aromatics and spices. Our vote for meal-time? Serve with a sweet chili dipping sauce or inside of lettuce wraps.

Classic Plant-Based Fish Burgers: The veganized version of a sandwich go-to, these patties offer a light whitefish texture and flavor, boosted by green onion, celery, sea salt and pepper. For some heat, serve with grated horseradish or hot sauce. Don’t forget the bun and pickles.

“Quality and innovation are essential to the Good Catch culinary journey,” said Chad Sarno, Co-Founder & Chief Culinary Officer at Good Catch, in a company press release. "Recreating the taste and texture consumers expect from whitefish and crab cakes challenged our team to push our boundaries. We are really proud of the final outcome.”

And we are really, really hungry.