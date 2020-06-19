Oil-Free, Gluten-Free & Vegan Chocolate Frosted Brownies

Say hello to your new favorite vegan brownie recipe: Made with real ingredients, these chocolate frosted brownies are oil-free, gluten-free, 100% vegan, and high in plant-based protein. This recipe calls for Medjool dates and cacao powder for sweetness, and almond flour to replace gluten-based flour. This recipe uses a can of chickpeas, a great source of vegan protein and a healthier alternative to egg, which is used in most brownie recipes.

If you're celebrating a birthday, going to a dinner party, or want to cheer someone up, these brownies are the perfect way to bring joy. Once you frost the top of the brownies, get creative with the toppings. Add rainbow sprinkles or food coloring and write a sweet note or simply say Happy Summer using decorative icing. Cut the brownies into small square shapes and present them on a pastel-colored platter and enjoy every bite!

Recipe Developer: Danielle Keith, @healthygirlkitchen

Why we love it: These brownies are "healthier" than traditional recipes and any store-bought products. They're made with oil-free, gluten-free, and plant-based ingredients and still taste delicious with fewer calories and more protein.

Make it for: A fudgy dessert with a glass of oat milk to sip with every bite. Surprise your friends when you tell them this recipe is vegan, they will be shocked there are no eggs or dairy in the batter! The best part about vegan brownies is that you can eat the batter before you bake them.

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Resting Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Oil-Free, Gluten-Free & Vegan Chocolate Frosted Vegan Brownies Ingredients Vegan Brownies 1 15 oz can chickpeas drained and rinsed

1/2 cup peanut butter

1/4 cup almond flour

1/4 cup cacao powder

1/2 cup maple syrup

1 tbsp applesauce

1 tsp vanilla

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup vegan chocolate chips Chocolate Frosting 1 cup pitted Medjool dates

1/2 cup almond butter

1/4 cup cacao powder

1/2 cup water Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Add all of the ingredients except the chocolate chips into a food processor. Blend until completely smooth! Fold in chocolate chips then pour into a baking dish. An 8x8 pan will work for this. Bake for 25 minutes. When they are done, let them cool for about 30 minutes to 1 hour before frosting them. Frost and enjoy it! Store in the fridge. Blend all frosting ingredients in the food processor until completely smooth and combined scraping down sides as necessary. Frost brownies and serve!

Notes

Optional add-on: I used natural sprinkles from the Whole Foods 365 brand.