Grilled Pizza is Summer’s Best Kept Plant-Based Dinner Secret
The hottest food appliance this for summer is hands down a pizza oven, but like hand sanitizer, tie-dye kits, and trampolines, it also sold out in an instant. If you couldn’t get your hands on one, the next best thing is taking your homemade pizza out to the grill. Not only does it not require an oven that can cause your kitchen temperature to skyrocket, but it’s also an entertaining activity that's easy enough even for a weeknight. A nice change from the usual burgers or veggie skewers, grilling pizza allows you to be more hands-on in the backyard. Just learn to nail grilling the crust, the toppings are easier to put together than you would H think.
Grilled Pizza is the Easiest Summer Dinner
Luckily, the key to perfect pizza is an easy no-brainer equation with dough easy enough to whip up within minutes and fresh farmers' market goods and high heat. Our favorite variations are ones that let the veggies take center stage, and that highlight the seasons best. Alternative cheeses are a delicious treat, but you can also get creative with your own nut-based cheeses. While you can't beat the fresh produce from a farmers' market, grab anything from your local grocery that excites you.
If you’re more of a traditional pizza lover, you can’t go wrong with fresh sauce, vegan cheese and basil, but if you’re up for some adventure, get some inspiration from these restaurant-level combos.
Try zucchini blossoms, tangy garlic scapes and creamy mozzarella-style cheese like Miyoko’s Creamery. Or, feature the greatest summer veggie of all time, sweet corn, which goes well with thyme and a ricotta-style cheese from Kite Hill. Another could include summer squash, red onions, jalapenos, cilantro, lime juice and feta-style cheese from Violife. Just throw the dough on the grill, toppings to follow, and you’ve got a perfect ending to any summer evening.
Grilled Pizza Dough
Makes 4 medium-sized pizzas
Ingredients
- 1 ⅔ cups water
- 1 teaspoon active dry yeast
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 5 cups all-purpose flour (can mix with some whole wheat)
- 2 teaspoons salt
Instructions
- Mix the water and yeast together, let stand until the yeast is dissolved. Stir in the oil, flour and salt. Mix with a spatula until the dough is formed.
- Knead by hand or in the machine for 5-8 minutes until a softball is formed.
- Divide dough into 4 equal size balls, wrapping with plastic wrap for later use.
- If using the same day, let the dough rise at room temperature for 1- 1 ½ hours, until doubled. If making in advance, let rise in the fridge for 24 hours, and then let sit at room temperature for at least an hour.
To Grill Pizza
- Preheat your gas grill on high for at least 10 to 15 minutes while you set up your toppings near the grill. One-piece at a time, pull and stretch a dough ball in your hands into a large, thin round or what fits on your grill.
- Flip the shaped pizza onto the grill over direct heat, close and let cook for about 3 minutes until it shows some char marks.
- Flipping the pizza to the other side, to ensure cooks evenly and cook for another 2 minutes.
- Top pizza with your cheese alternative and toppings, being careful to not put too much. Let cook while covered for a few minutes to melt the cheese.
- Transfer to a cutting board and let cool for a minute before slicing.
