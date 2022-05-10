This recipe for Grilled Spring Onions with a light lemon-mustard dressing turns simple seasonal produce into a delicate and beautiful spring dish. Start your health journey with this light, clean lunch or side.

The onions turn sweet and almost caramelized once grilled, which works perfectly with the tangy dressing, salty cheese, and spicy chili.

You can prepare Grilled Spring Onions on the stovetop using a grill pan or a large, regular pan, or you can use an outdoor gas or charcoal grill.

Serve these onions as a starter or appetizer with fresh bread to soak up all the delicious dressing. Grilled Spring onions are also awesome as part of a tapas or mezze spread.

You can also serve these as a side dish with your favorite grilled or baked foods. Or chop up the onions and top any salad, soup, pasta, or baked potato with them.

Want another delicious springtime recipe? Make this Easy Spring Pasta Salad with Snow Peas and Vegan Feta.

No-Waste Grilled Green Spring Onions Cooked in 5 Minutes loading...

Want a really easy and cheap version?

This recipe is great for using up old, slightly wilted green onions, so don’t waste those

Skip toppings to keep things simple

Don’t forget to serve grilled onions with fresh or toasted bread

What about making it extra healthy?

Grill green onions without oil

Omit oil in the dressing as well, and use a tablespoon of tahini instead

Instead of store-bought vegan parmesan use a sprinkle of nutritional yeast

Serve onions over a bed of lettuce or mixed greens

Want to impress your guests?

Choose purple scallions or very thin baby green onions

To make this dish look visually even prettier, leave the tops on the onions

Top grilled onions with extra toasted nuts, like pine nuts, macadamia, or hazelnuts

Serve alongside the grilled spring onions vegan ham, steak, or fish.

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 5 mins

Grilled Spring Onions

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 tbsp vegetable oil

20 spring onions

3 tbsp olive oil

1 lemon, juice + zest

1 tsp dijon mustard

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/4 cup shaved vegan parmesan

1/2 tsp chili flakes

salt, pepper

Instructions

Trim green onions, and discard any wilted ends. Heat up a large grill pan over medium-high heat. Brush with vegetable oil, then add onions, and grill for 2-3 minutes on each side, or until slightly charred. Meanwhile whisk together olive oil, lemon juice and zest, mustard, garlic powder, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Once spring onions are cooked, arrange them on a serving plate. Drizzle with dressing and top with parmesan and chili flakes.

Nutritionals

Calories 173 | Total Fat 14.1g | Saturated Fat 2.2g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 705g | Total Carbohydrates 8.7g | Dietary Fiber 2.4g | Total Sugars 2.2g | Protein 4.6g | Caqlcium 119mg | Iron 1 mg | Potassium 233mg |