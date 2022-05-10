5-Minute Recipe: Grilled Green Onions for a Fresh, Spring Side Dish
This recipe for Grilled Spring Onions with a light lemon-mustard dressing turns simple seasonal produce into a delicate and beautiful spring dish. Start your health journey with this light, clean lunch or side.
The onions turn sweet and almost caramelized once grilled, which works perfectly with the tangy dressing, salty cheese, and spicy chili.
You can prepare Grilled Spring Onions on the stovetop using a grill pan or a large, regular pan, or you can use an outdoor gas or charcoal grill.
Serve these onions as a starter or appetizer with fresh bread to soak up all the delicious dressing. Grilled Spring onions are also awesome as part of a tapas or mezze spread.
You can also serve these as a side dish with your favorite grilled or baked foods. Or chop up the onions and top any salad, soup, pasta, or baked potato with them.
Want another delicious springtime recipe? Make this Easy Spring Pasta Salad with Snow Peas and Vegan Feta.
Want a really easy and cheap version?
- This recipe is great for using up old, slightly wilted green onions, so don’t waste those
- Skip toppings to keep things simple
- Don’t forget to serve grilled onions with fresh or toasted bread
What about making it extra healthy?
- Grill green onions without oil
- Omit oil in the dressing as well, and use a tablespoon of tahini instead
- Instead of store-bought vegan parmesan use a sprinkle of nutritional yeast
- Serve onions over a bed of lettuce or mixed greens
Want to impress your guests?
- Choose purple scallions or very thin baby green onions
- To make this dish look visually even prettier, leave the tops on the onions
- Top grilled onions with extra toasted nuts, like pine nuts, macadamia, or hazelnuts
- Serve alongside the grilled spring onions vegan ham, steak, or fish.
Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 5 mins
Grilled Spring Onions
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- 20 spring onions
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 1 lemon, juice + zest
- 1 tsp dijon mustard
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/4 cup shaved vegan parmesan
- 1/2 tsp chili flakes
- salt, pepper
Instructions
- Trim green onions, and discard any wilted ends.
- Heat up a large grill pan over medium-high heat. Brush with vegetable oil, then add onions, and grill for 2-3 minutes on each side, or until slightly charred.
- Meanwhile whisk together olive oil, lemon juice and zest, mustard, garlic powder, and a pinch of salt and pepper.
- Once spring onions are cooked, arrange them on a serving plate. Drizzle with dressing and top with parmesan and chili flakes.
Nutritionals
Calories 173 | Total Fat 14.1g | Saturated Fat 2.2g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 705g | Total Carbohydrates 8.7g | Dietary Fiber 2.4g | Total Sugars 2.2g | Protein 4.6g | Caqlcium 119mg | Iron 1 mg | Potassium 233mg |