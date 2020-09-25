Blenlly Mena and her sister Ana Rios founded Next Stop Vegan to offer Bronx residents and other New Yorkers healthier plant-based Caribbean fare. Born in the Northern part of the Dominican Republic, Mena and Rios were eager to share their love of their traditional food, but vegan, and are offering a different culinary experience. Their mission is to offer up a menu of vegan meal prep in different options so their customers can pick up all the ingredients and go home and assemble delicious vegan versions of all their most beloved Dominican dishes.

Think vegan meal prep is hard? It's not according to Next Stop Vegan, which touts their meal kits as only requiring minimal work and minutes of assembly (and cost about $10 a meal). With this service, full of vegan versions of all of the most loved traditional Dominican dishes, anyone can eat vegan and love it. This service offers healthy food and home delivery to New Yorkers that want to improve their diet through fresh and accessible plant-based meals while maintaining a connection to the Caribbean culture.

“Our goal is to create innovative and flavorful menus that constantly challenge the erroneous perception that vegan food is bland and tasteless,” Mena commented. If you have not yet tasted the food, it is “off the hook.”

Dishes like sancocho, locrio, chimichurri, mofongo, mangu, and just about any Dominican crowd-pleaser you can think of can be found at Next Stop Vegan’s onsite location and food pick-up and delivery service.



Like many small businesses, this family business started because Blenlly wanted to help her sister improve a medical condition. Blenlly, who at the time was living in South Korea, had a small group of friends who were enjoying her plant-based versions of classic Asian dishes. When Ana shared her condition with her sister, Blenlly returned home under one condition.

“I made my sister promise me that she would eat a plant-based diet and that I would prepare the meals," Blenlly recalled. Ana accepted, Blenlly moved back to New York City, and got to work cooking. Ana loved the food, so much so, that they started preparing meals together. What happened next surprised them both.

“We come from a culture that eats meat three times a day. Meat is a part of our culture, so when we saw so many people gravitating towards our plant-based food, we had hope that there is an opportunity to change the hearts and health of our beloved Dominican community through our business,” Mena said.

What started as Blenlly, Ana, and their mother, has now grown into a team of like-minded people offering healthy, affordable, plant-based options to those who live in the Bronx, and throughout New York City and across the GW Bridge into New Jersey. It’s not just Dominicans who are loving this food. It's beloved by anyone who wants to eat healthier Caribbean food and avoid animal products for any reason.

Next Stop Vegan, like every restaurant in New York City, had to get creative to stay open during COVID. They extended their hours and offered new items weekly. While their hours and menu items change, they’re mission and cause remain the same.

“I have witnessed my family members depend on daily medication for the rest of their lives," Mena said. I lost my father to a heart attack and he was sick with diabetes prior to his passing. I am taking it upon myself to create an awareness for our community to look around them, become aware and change their eating habits so that they themselves don’t become another statistic just like our parents.”

Next Stop Vegan is open for takeaway every Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 5 pm with equal parts delicious food and positive energy. Next Stop Vegan is at 1818 Archer Street

Bronx, NY 10460. Phone: (347) 398-8166