Fantasia Taylor’s Favorite Vegan Rice Pilaf Recipe by Chef Joya
Vegan celebrity chef Chef Joya catered former American Idol Star Fantasia Taylor's baby shower this past month. Ever since the famous singer went vegan, she's shared some photos of delicious vegan meals she's cooked at home with the help of her husband, Kendall Taylor.
On this special day, rather than cook herself, she handed the pots and pans over to Chef Joya who knows how to make a full-on vegan soul food feast, just what Taylor wanted to enjoy at the big event. We asked Chef Joya to share some of her comfort food recipes served at the shower, including her favorite cucumber tomato salad, vegan mac and cheese, and mushroom gravy. Here's how to serve up Taylor's favorite rice pilaf, which she enjoys alongside mushroom gravy and a seitan fillet.
Recipe Developer: Chef Joya, author of Cooking With Joya: It's Soul Mahmazing
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Rice Pilaf
Serves 8
Ingredients
- ¼ cup olive oil or ½ stick vegan butter
- 1 cup onion, chopped
- ½ cup red bell pepper, chopped
- ¼ cup celery, chopped
- 1 tsp garlic, minced
- 1½ cups parboiled rice, uncooked
- ½ tsp Creole seasoning
- ¼ tsp garlic salt
- ½ tsp black pepper, freshly cracked
- 3 cups vegetable broth, or water
Instructions
- Add the olive oil or vegan butter to a medium saucepan.
- Once the oil is slightly brown add the vegetables and sauté for about 5 minutes.
- Continue to stir, over medium heat, and add the rice.
- As your rice begins to brown, add in the seasonings and the vegetable stock.
- Bring the rice to a boil, cover, and reduce heat to simmer.
- Cook the rice for about 15-20 minutes, or until cooked through and most of the water has been absorbed.
- Use a fork, to fluff, before serving.