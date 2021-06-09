Fantasia Taylor’s Favorite Vegan Rice Pilaf Recipe by Chef Joya

Vegan celebrity chef Chef Joya catered former American Idol Star Fantasia Taylor's baby shower this past month. Ever since the famous singer went vegan, she's shared some photos of delicious vegan meals she's cooked at home with the help of her husband, Kendall Taylor.

On this special day, rather than cook herself, she handed the pots and pans over to Chef Joya who knows how to make a full-on vegan soul food feast, just what Taylor wanted to enjoy at the big event. We asked Chef Joya to share some of her comfort food recipes served at the shower, including her favorite cucumber tomato salad, vegan mac and cheese, and mushroom gravy. Here's how to serve up Taylor's favorite rice pilaf, which she enjoys alongside mushroom gravy and a seitan fillet.

Jonathan Cooper

Recipe Developer: Chef Joya, author of Cooking With Joya: It's Soul Mahmazing

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Rice Pilaf

Serves 8

Ingredients

¼ cup olive oil or ½ stick vegan butter

1 cup onion, chopped

½ cup red bell pepper, chopped

¼ cup celery, chopped

1 tsp garlic, minced

1½ cups parboiled rice, uncooked

½ tsp Creole seasoning

¼ tsp garlic salt

½ tsp black pepper, freshly cracked

3 cups vegetable broth, or water

Instructions