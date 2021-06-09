Fantasia Taylor’s Favorite Vegan Crab Cakes Made by Chef Joya
Former American Idol star Fantasia Taylor went vegan over a year ago and celebrated her daughter Keziah's baby shower with a vegan feast, catered by celebrity vegan chef Chef Joya. Chef whipped up delicious soul-food-style plant-based meals, including a tomato salad, mac and cheese, and these mini 'crab' cakes made with jackfruit. Here's how to make Taylor's favorite plant-based seafood dish for your friends and family.
Recipe Developer: Chef Joya, author of Cooking With Joya: It's Soul Mahmazing
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Mini Krab Cakes
Serves 8
Ingredients
- 1 can jackfruit, drained and rinsed
- ¾ cup mashed chickpeas
- ½ cup nori (sushi wrappers), crushed
- ½ tsp Old Bay seasoning
- ¼ tsp salt
- ½ tsp ground black pepper
- 1 ½ tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- ½ cup plain bread crumbs
- ½ cup of vegan mayo
- 1 tbsp chickpea flour
- ½ cup vegetable oil
Instructions
- Shred the jackfruit, using two forks to peel.
- Combine onions, Old Bay seasoning, salt, black pepper, lemon juice, sushi paper, bread crumbs, mayo, and chickpea flour into a large mixing bowl.
- Mix well.
- Hand-form the mixture into patties, then let sit in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
- Heat vegetable oil, in a skillet, over medium heat.
- Add a few patties to the oil, frying each side until golden brown.
- Drain patties on a paper towel.