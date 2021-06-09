Fantasia Taylor’s Favorite Vegan Crab Cakes Made by Chef Joya

Former American Idol star Fantasia Taylor went vegan over a year ago and celebrated her daughter Keziah's baby shower with a vegan feast, catered by celebrity vegan chef Chef Joya. Chef whipped up delicious soul-food-style plant-based meals, including a tomato salad, mac and cheese, and these mini 'crab' cakes made with jackfruit. Here's how to make Taylor's favorite plant-based seafood dish for your friends and family.

Jonathan Cooper

Recipe Developer: Chef Joya, author of Cooking With Joya: It's Soul Mahmazing

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Mini Krab Cakes

Serves 8

Ingredients

1 can jackfruit, drained and rinsed

¾ cup mashed chickpeas

½ cup nori (sushi wrappers), crushed

½ tsp Old Bay seasoning

¼ tsp salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

1 ½ tsp garlic powder

1 tsp lemon juice

½ cup plain bread crumbs

½ cup of vegan mayo

1 tbsp chickpea flour

½ cup vegetable oil

Instructions