Fantasia Taylor’s Favorite Mushroom Gravy Recipe by Chef Joya

American Idol star Fantasia Taylor ditched meat and dairy for her health over a year ago and stayed true to her diet even during pregnancy. Taylor posted about her baby Keziah's all-vegan baby shower on her Instagram, showing off plates of decadent meatless eats.

The singer asked celebrity vegan chef, Chef Joya to cater the party since the chef is well known for her delicious soul food recipes and vegan meat alternative meals. We asked Chef Joya for the exclusive recipes served at the shower so that we can share delicious vegan eats with you and your family. In this recipe, you can make Taylor's favorite mushroom gravy that she enjoys over seitan 'beef' fillet with a side of rice pilaf.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Recipe Developer: Chef Joya, author of Cooking With Joya: It's Soul Mahmazing

Mushroom Gravy for seitan beef filet

Serves 8

Ingredients

½ cup onion, sliced

8 oz. mushrooms, sliced

1 tbsp garlic, chopped

½ tsp salt

1 cup vegetable broth

4 tbsp unbleached flour

½ tsp poultry seasoning

½ tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 tsp steak seasoning

1 tbsp grapeseed oil

Instructions