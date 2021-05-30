Chipotle has made a comeback from its previous troubles by focusing on healthy, fresh, plant-based ingredients that are ready to eat whenever you are. This chain is the top choice quick-service restaurant for plant-based and vegan consumers nationwide. With 2,500 locations across the United States, Chipotle is an easily accessible option for anyone who wants to avoid animal products and still have a delicious Mexican meal. Basically, any options for the meat-eating customer is available for plant-based consumer, just hold the meat and add beans, peppers, or whatever you want.

Whether you're ordering a burrito, tacos, a salad, or a burrito bowl, the restaurant offers enough vegan options to create a delicious and filling wrap. Chipotle only uses 53 ingredients totally in all its food, 44 of them being vegan. This makes it unbelievably easy to leave Chipotle with a satisfying, plant-based meal, plus, meat-free orders usually come with free guac and ring in at a far lower price!

Chipotle’s immense range of vegan options makes this an absolute favorite for any plant-based eater. The company caters so heavily towards plant-forward meals that you do not even need to be vegan to enjoy a completely plant-based meal. The only nine ingredients to watch out for when ordering include Monterey Jack cheese, beef, cheese cultures, honey, milk, pork, white cheddar, cultured cream, and chicken. Aside from those, the meal you walk out with is guaranteed to be vegan.

Meals

Burrito: The Chiptole Burrito is the heaviest and the greatest option on the menu. The soft, warmed flour tortilla can be filled with any number of ingredients, making it one of the most filling quick-vegan meals on the market. One of the greatest things about Chipotle is that it serves tofu sofritas, setting the company above its competitors. The restaurant chain offers black beans alongside tofu as a protein substitute, but Chipotle is the only quick-service Mexican-inspired restaurant to provide customers with tofu sofritas for their burritos. From guacamole to cilantro rice, the Chipotle burrito holds all the flavor you can ask for and more.

Tacos: The three taco meal is the less conventional option at Chipotle, but it hits all the marks necessary to leave more than satisfied. The tacos come packed into soft flour tortillas or crispy corn taco shells. You can customize your tacos to include any of the vegan fillings. The best part is that the three tacos do not need to hold the same contents, making customization a key drawing factor for the three taco meals. Our suggestion is to take one taco for tofu, one for black beans, and one for pinto beans, and then topped to preference.

Burrito Bowls: The only meal more filling than the burrito is Chipotle’s burrito bowl. Even though this option nixes the tortilla, it's possible to make two full meals out of the burrito bowl. Typically served with a rice base, you can order any of the vegan ingredients to cover the burrito bowl. The lower-carb option is definitely for those who want to either save leftovers easier or would rather sit down and eat unrushed with a fork.

Pro Tip: Order a tortilla (or two) on the side to get even more mileage out of your bowl.

Salads: For the healthiest option, Chipotle’s salads are a perfect choice. The salad comes served on romaine lettuce thatcher than the burrito bowl’s rice base. The salad is an easy, healthy, low-carb option that will still give any customer the full Chipotle experience. You can order any of the normal ingredients on top of your salad, including the sofritas tofu and fajita veggies to get the full burrito experience without as much of the heaviness. Chipotle also introduced a “Supergreens Lettuce Blend” in 2020 that contains kale and baby spinach to enhance the nutritional value of the salad. The nutrient-rich blend can be requested to replace the romaine lettuce on any salad order, giving even more diversity to the Chipotle menu. Take note that Chipotle's vinegarette contains honey, so opt for the hot sauce instead if you're vegan.

Complete List of Vegan Ingredients at Chipotle

Black Beans

Pinto Beans

Cilantro Lime White Rice

Brown Rice

Fajita Vegetables (Bell Peppers and Onion)

Guacamole

Tortilla Chips

Tofu Sofritas (Tofu with chipotle and poblano peppers)

Romaine Lettuce

Supergreen Lettuce Blend

Green Chili Salsa

Fresh Tomato Salsa

Tomatillo Red Salsa

Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa

Top Ingredients at Chipotle

Fajita Veggies and Black Beans: If you aren't a fan of tofu, the best burrito or burrito bowl base is the black beans and the fajita vegetables. The mix of carmelized red onions and assorted bell peppers make for a delicious, nutrient-filled addition to any meal. Seasoned with oregano, it adds a sweet and savory twist to the mixture of burrito ingredients. When accompanied with the black beans, the meal itself becomes packed with protein.

The Beet's Top Pick to Order

To make the Chipotle visit as easy as possible here is the quickest and most-filling menu option. The burrito bowl is the crown jewel of Chipotle, offering the perfect mixture of quality and quantity. Here is a quick guide to building the perfect burrito bowl:

Cilantro Lime Rice, Black Beans, Tofu Sofritas, Romaine Lettuce, Guacamole, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Fajita Veggies, with a tortilla on the side. Make sure to get a side of tortilla chips to eat with.