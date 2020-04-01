Enjoy This Healthy Vegan Snack at Home: Roasted Carrot Hummus

Crudités are one of my favorite snacks to indulge in and not have to worry about overeating. When I dine out, I try to order crudités for the table because they're an easy dish everyone loves and they allow me to fill up on fresh vegetables and dipping sauces early in the meal and order a smaller entrée.

If you're looking for different ways to switch up your WFH snack and you're bored of classic hummus and pita chips, go one step further and make this protein-filled hummus. This hummus is made with carrots and chickpeas and has the same texture and rich flavors as traditional hummus, with a fun twist. Carrots help enhance our immune system and are a good source of vitamin A. Before you start making your snack, be sure to wash the carrots thoroughly. You can either go with the traditional pita slices for dipping or opt for fresh veggies like cucumbers, radishes, celery and peppers and slice them lengthwise to make your own crudités.

Recipe Developer: Gina, @healthylittlevittles

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Cook Time: 20 Minutes

Total Time: 30 Minutes

Serves: 2 people

Why we love it: Carrot hummus is delicious and is a fun spin on the regular dish. When garnished with pomegranate seeds, it brings out the sweetness of the carrot. You can add your own spices and herbs like rosemary, cumin, and cinnamon for another sweet note, and you don't have to worry about over-snacking if you're using fresh vegetables for dipping because this hummus is low in calories.

Health Benefits: You might be wondering if hummus is actually good for you because although it's made with chickpeas, which are a great source of vegan protein, and fairly low in calories, store-bought hummus typically contains added fatty oils. When you make it at home, its a lot cleaner of an option than when you buy a tub at the grocery store. This recipe boasts roughly 7.25 grams of vegan protein just from the chickpeas alone. For everything you need to know about hummus and it's health benefits, read this article by The Beet.

This recipe is mostly made up of carrots, which are very low in calories. One cup of chopped carrots has 52 calories so a serving of this dip has roughly 104 calories.

Make it for: A quick snack. Some of my favorite dipping vegetables are thinly-sliced cucumbers, celery sticks, olives, and radishes. This recipe also makes for a good sharing platter for your family to enjoy before dinner.

Ingredients 2 large carrots

1/2 cup olive oil

pinch salt + pepper

5.3-ounce vegan yogurt

1/4 cup tahini

1/2 cup chickpeas

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp minced garlic

1 serving Fermented Black Seed Booster Powder Garnishes Toasted pumpkin seeds

Pomegranate seeds

Chickpeas

Fresh parsley Dippers Crackers

Chips

Gluten-free flatbread/pita

Veggies