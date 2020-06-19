Eat Vegan at These Black-Owned Restaurants on Juneteenth
Today is Juneteenth, which celebrates the end of slavery, marking the anniversary of June 19th, 1865, when Union army general Gordon Granger announced the end of the Civil War and the end of slavery. While Abraham Lincoln wouldn't sign the Emancipation Proclamation for nearly two more years, Juneteenth became a symbolic day for Black Americans to celebrate freedom.
Although it is not recognized as a federal holiday, in light of the worldwide dialogue being held about racial injustice, many have urged the government to consider making Juneteenth an official holiday. To help you celebrate, The Beet rounded up Black-owned vegan and plant-based restaurants across the country so you can eat vegan and support these establishments, today and every day.
New York City
- Seasoned Vegan, 55 St. Nicholas Ave, Harlem
- Sol Sips, 203 Wilson Ave, Brooklyn
- Greedi Vegan 180 Ralph Ave, Brooklyn
- Urban Vegan Kitchen, 41 Carmine St, New York
- Bunna Café, 1084 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn
- Ras Plant-Based, 739 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn
- Blueberry Vegan Café, 547 Central Ave, Newark
- A Live Kitchen, 227-16 Merrick Blvd, Queens
Boston
- Brick & Mortar, 567 Massachusetts Ave
- Café Juice Up, 1290 Blue Hill Ave, Mattapan
- Rhythm N' Wraps, 1096 Commonwealth Ave, Boston
- Oasis Vegan Veggie Parlor, 340 Washington St
Philadelphia
- The Nile Café, 6008 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
- Linda's Vegetarian Village, 6381 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
- All the Way Live, 6108 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
- Hibiscus Café, 4907 Catharine St, Philadelphia
Washington D.C.
- ELife Vegan Restaurant, 341 Cedar Street NW
- Senbeb Café, 6224 3rd St NW
- Sweet Sosumba Jamaican Vegan Café, 3501 Georgia Ave NW
Chicago
- Majani Soulful Vegan Cuisine, 7167 S Exchange St
- Can't Believe its Not Meat, 1368 E 53rd St
- Demera Ethiopian Restaurant, 4801 N Broadway
- Soul Vegan, 3931 S Leavitt St
- Plant-Based Junkie, 1635 1/2 E 87th St
Dallas
- Vegan Food House, 832 W 7th St
- TLC Vegan Kitchen, 520 Shepherd Dr #10
- Da Munchies, 4121 N Westmoreland Rd
- Recipe Oak Cliff, 1831 S Ewing Ave
Houston
- Sunshine's Deli, 3102 Old Spanish Trail
- Green Seed Vegan, 4320 Almeda Rd
- Soul Food Vegan, 2901 Emancipation Ave
Los Angeles
- Compton Vegan, 11419 Santa Monica Blvd
- Stuff I Eat, 114 N Market St
- Jackfruit Café, 11419 Santa Monica Blvd k23
- Azla Vegan, 3655 S Grand Ave
- Simply Wholesome, 4508 W Slauson Ave
- Happy Ice, 7324 Melrose Ave
San Diego
- Nomad Donuts, 3102 University Ave
- One Worldbeat Café, 2100 Park Blvd
- Spoiled Vegans Café, 440 16th St
- Maya's Cookies, 4760 Mission George Pl Suite G
- Gihon Ethiopian Kitchen, 2432 El Cajon Blvd
For more opportunities to dine at vegan restaurants in your town or city, check out The Beet's Restaurant tool, Find Vegan Near Me. For more ideas of Black-owned businesses to support, across the country–and in several categories such as beauty–check out TheNileList.com.