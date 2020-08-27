The Beet is proud to announce that The VegStart Diet is now available on Kindle! If you want the 10 page eBook everywhere you read books on your Kindle app, download it today. Best news? It’s free to Amazon Prime members. But if you enjoy getting the newsletters with recipes and tips on your phone, send us your receipt and we'll unlock the content on The Beet! Start your weight loss journey with easy recipes and healthy, delicious plant-based foods and snacks.

The VegStart Diet is an easy, natural way to slim down by eating a variety of clean plant-based whole foods recommended by The Beet's nutritionist Nicole Osinga. Sign up and you will receive:

14 Days of Healthy Recipes

2 Shopping Lists to Take to the Store

A Beautiful 100+ Page e-Book to Print

15 Expert Tips to Help You Stay on Track

Daily Newsletters with 4 Recipes a Day (You can sign up here)

A FB Community Group For Support

Introductory Price of $9.95 (Originally $14.95)

Access the VegStart Diet Facebook Group and chat with people who are on the same journey as you. Share insider advice, your favorite recipes, or message The Beet to ask an editor or nutritionist anything, we normally answer in just a couple of minutes. If you bought the Kindle, contact us through The Beet’s social platforms or email us at info@thebeet.com and you’ll get the daily newsletters and content on our website for free.

If you love The VegStart Diet share it with your friends and you’ll be entered to win a $50 gift card from Amazon!

Keep up with The Beet on all social media platforms and find out everything you need to know about plant-based living. 🌱