To stay in the holiday cheer, we are serving up some of the most festive treats to indulge in and share with your loved ones to brighten their day. If you haven't signed up for our Healthier-For-You Dessert of The Day newsletter, it's not too late. When you subscribe, you will get free, decadent, festive, healthy, desserts straight to your inbox for twelve days. These recipes are made with all-natural, gluten-free, sometimes raw, and oil-free ingredients, yet taste amazing and make for the perfect treat to bring to your New Years get together.

Adding to the list of delicious desserts, today's recipe of the day is a dark chocolate fudge made completely dairy-free and topped with holiday-themed sprinkles. This recipe is also high in plant protein, with 14 grams per serving, the most delicious way to increase your protein intake. The ingredients list calls for many items that you probably already have in your pantry, but if not, they can easily be purchased on Amazon or at your nearest grocery store.

Fudge is a crowd-pleasing dessert among chocolate lovers so surprise your family and friends with a healthier, plant-based treat, that they will love. When you make this recipe, all you will need is a pot, your ingredients, five minutes to create the mixture, and at least one hour for the fudge to cool and chill in the refrigerator. The best thing about fudge is that the treat stays fresh for up to a week, so whenever you need a sweet fix, you know you can rely on this treat.

Recipe Developer: Victoria, @healthwithvictoria