Delicious and Healthy Fruit-Free Vegan Milkshake

If you enjoy a thick smoothie, you will love this fruit-free vegan milkshake made with your favorite plant-based proteins. This recipe is a treat, but low in calories since it's made with mostly vegetables. This milkshake tastes like an ice cream shake, the perfect refreshing treat to enjoy on a summer day.

A Message From the Chef: Basically a salad in milkshake form. Delicious low-sugar fruit-free shakes that taste like dessert but are packed with vegetables and protein!

Recipe Developer: @flora_and_vino

Why we love it: This plant-based shake tastes incredible and is much healthier than traditional milkshakes. Drizzle on your favorite toppings and you will be happy you treated yourself to a delcious meal.

Make it for: A snack, meal replacement, or a post-workout shake. This milkshake is loaded with plant-based protein and is the perfect way to recover and build your muscles after exercising.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes

Fruit-Free “Fake Out” Shakes Makes 1 serving Ingredients 1 – 2 cup + unsweetened almond milk

1 scoop plant-based protein powder (optional but recommended)

1 TBSP nut butter or 1 TBPS peanut powder

2 cups steamed and frozen vegetables: cauliflower, broccoli stems, green zucchini & sweet potato (I like to do 1/2 cup each cauliflower, zucchini, sweet potato, and broccoli stems but any mixture works!) For serving: Chocolate tahini or peanut butter drizzle, superfood crumble

Add 1 TBPS powdered peanut butter

Add a heavy dash of cinnamon Instructions Add all ingredients to a high-speed blender in the order listed. Pulse until well combined, adding more almond milk to reach desired consistency. Add any “add-on” variation items to the blender and blend again until well combined. Serve in mason jars and top with superfood crumble and optional drizzle. Enjoy immediately!