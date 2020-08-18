Delicious and Healthy Fruit-Free Vegan Milkshake
When you're in a time crunch smoothies are an easy way to fuel your body and drink on-the-go. The Beet invites you to sign up for our Smoothie of The Day Newsletter and receive free smoothie recipes from celebrities, influencers, and plant-based chefs right to your inbox. The Beet adds more smoothies to the mix weekly so you can enjoy a different blend every morning--it's all about trial and error.
If you enjoy a thick smoothie, you will love this fruit-free vegan milkshake made with your favorite plant-based proteins. This recipe is a treat, but low in calories since it's made with mostly vegetables. This milkshake tastes like an ice cream shake, the perfect refreshing treat to enjoy on a summer day.
A Message From the Chef: Basically a salad in milkshake form. Delicious low-sugar fruit-free shakes that taste like dessert but are packed with vegetables and protein!
Recipe Developer: @flora_and_vino
Why we love it: This plant-based shake tastes incredible and is much healthier than traditional milkshakes. Drizzle on your favorite toppings and you will be happy you treated yourself to a delcious meal.
Make it for: A snack, meal replacement, or a post-workout shake. This milkshake is loaded with plant-based protein and is the perfect way to recover and build your muscles after exercising.
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 5 minutes
Fruit-Free “Fake Out” Shakes
Makes 1 serving
Ingredients
- 1 – 2 cup + unsweetened almond milk
- 1 scoop plant-based protein powder (optional but recommended)
- 1 TBSP nut butter or 1 TBPS peanut powder
- 2 cups steamed and frozen vegetables: cauliflower, broccoli stems, green zucchini & sweet potato (I like to do 1/2 cup each cauliflower, zucchini, sweet potato, and broccoli stems but any mixture works!)
For serving:
- Chocolate tahini or peanut butter drizzle, superfood crumble
- Add 1 TBPS powdered peanut butter
- Add a heavy dash of cinnamon
Instructions
- Add all ingredients to a high-speed blender in the order listed.
- Pulse until well combined, adding more almond milk to reach desired consistency.
- Add any “add-on” variation items to the blender and blend again until well combined.
- Serve in mason jars and top with superfood crumble and optional drizzle.
- Enjoy immediately!