DATE-NIGHT RECIPE: Passionate Pasta & Wine

Thank goodness it's Friday: The best way to celebrate the start of the weekend? With delicious pasta and a glass of red wine. We're cooking up a Pasta al Pomodoro for our loved one so we can pretend we're on a date at a fancy (plant-based!) Italian restaurant instead of cooped up in our homes. Set up the dinner table with placemats and light a candle to set the mood. This dish is made with a light yet flavorful red sauce featuring fresh tomatoes, basil, and linguine pasta topped with pine nuts to give the dish an extra crunch--all 100% vegan. Did you know a vegan diet shown to help your love life? Share this fact with your partner over dinner and read more about it in the book Vegan Sex: Vegans Do It Better by Plant-based Cardiologist Dr. Joel Khan.

Recipe Developer: Natalie Penny, @natalie.naturally

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 7 minutes

Why we love it: If you're bored of eating a red sauce pasta, this recipe adds flavor and crunch. This dish is a traditional Italian favorite and is simple to make. Your partner will love it too!

Make it for: Date night! Surprise your loved one with a homemade pasta dish and show them you care by making it vegan.

Serves 4 people