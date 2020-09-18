At The Beet, our editors are always trying out new, innovative plant-based products in order to give our readers the best possible recommendations. There's always something exciting stocked in our fridges, cabinets, and pantries, and we thought we would show you what products we're loving this week. Below are the best-loved products from our team of editors: Lucy, Stephanie, Hailey, and Caitlin.

Lucy's Favorites

1. Wholly Gluten-Free Fudge Brownies, Wholly Wholesome

Sometimes you just want a treat. You know this is not going to help with your longterm goals to be healthy or lose weight, but when the sugar cravings are calling you, and there are choices to be made (ice cream, cookies, brownies) it’s good to have the Wholly Gluten-Free Brownies onhand from the Wholly Wholesome company. For those with gluten intolerance, these are made in their gluten-free dedicated bakehouse, and for the rest of us who just want a healthier choice for our chocolate fix, the brownie satisfies by being soft and gooey in the middle, crisply browner and flakey on the top and full of chocolate chips that are just like those I used to make for my kids (before I got healthier).

Along with being free of wheat, they are also free from dairy, egg, soy, nuts, and sesame for the with allergies or prefer to stay away from those ingredients. They are not sugar-free, however, so keep it to one per treat serving, since with 8 grams of fat and 26 grams of carbs, these 170 calorie treats can still make a dent in your diet intentions. On the positive side, along with tasting amazing, they contain chia seeds and garbanzo beans, whole oat flour, and brown rice, so you can thank those healthful ingredients for delivering 2 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber in each. I say: this is a pretty delicious way to spend a treat! If you’re gluten intolerant, check out their pie shells, pizza dough, and pizza dough ball, for fun baking with the family, when gluten-free and delicious is the goal.

2. ATAQ Plant-Based Functional Nutrition for Sports, Wellness and Health

After a workout where I get my butt kicked (over Zoom and Glimpse) by a coach and team of much faster runners and triathletes, I can feel a little depleted. Like this morning when we were doing 20 hill repeats (1 minute up, recover back down to the start’ run hard up to get to the same spot in 55 seconds, and then repeat again and get there in 50 seconds, and then again but get there in 45 seconds, for one set, and do five sets, then let me know how that went). After this ego-crushing session, I came home and feel depleted.

What to eat for recovery, that is plant-based healthy, and natural? ATAQ Fuel makes a plant-based recovery and refuels mix that helps you refuel naturally, with plant-based nutrients. The brand also makes protein powders, hydration mixes, and bars. The performance boosters are loaded with adaptogens, nootropics, and thermo-nutrients that will give you the energy and focus you need to recover faster and keep that clean-diet feeling. ATAQ helps me stay true to my healthy living goals and build endurance so that eventually when we are all back training and racing in person, I’ll be in shape to not get dropped. If you need a new training fuel or recovery shots, try these. I happen to think their Lime Berry is pretty delicious, and since it’s for recovery and immunity that’s perfect for my needs, but they also make Mango Ginger (for focus) and Pineapple Orange (for power and endurance).

Stephanie's Favorites

1. Raw Plant Protein and BCAA, Vivo Life

Whenever I get lazy and find myself eating carbs for every meal (oops!) or like I need to boost my protein intake for the day, I turn to a protein shake. Finding a protein powder that's free of whey and other animal products, is minimally processed, and tastes good can be a challenge. I love Vivo Life's Madagascan Vanilla Raw Plant Protein because its made with 100% raw, plant-based ingredients, and contains turmeric extract to quell inflammation. The powder is also fermented to aid the gut with digestion, and it lacks the grainy texture some vegan protein powders have.

One scoop has 25 grams of protein, which is right around half of my daily recommended intake. It's also soy-free, has no added sugar, sweetened instead with fruit extracts and stevia leaves, and boasts tons of adaptogens like maca powder, reishi mushrooms, and turmeric. If you're not a vanilla person you can opt for other flavors like Salted Maca Caramel, Raw Cacao, Acai & Blueberry, Banana and Cinnamon, and Strawberry. Purchase the protein powder on Vivo Life's website here.

2. Bitchin' Sauce

A plant-based eater's life is destined to change when they try Bitchin' Sauce, an almond-based sauce that is irresistibly delicious and can be used in hundreds of different ways. Even those who don't partake in a plant-based, vegan, or vegetarian diet will have their culinary world rocked by this versatile product. Regardless of whether you use it as a dip, dressing, sandwich spread, marinade, pasta sauce, aioli, toast topper, pizza dunker, or in any other inventive way, this 100% vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, dairy-free, raw condiment makes every kind of food better.

With thirteen different varieties including sweet sauces like Chocolate, Salted Caramel and Apple Pie, and savory ones like Chipotle, Buffalo, Cilantro Chili, Bombay, and so many more, there's a Bitchin' Sauce to complement any recipe you're cooking. You can find Bitchin' Sauce in Whole Foods Markets or purchase directly from their online shop here.

Hailey's Favorites

1. Bala Bangles

I wear these everywhere: To the grocery store, walking around town or the beach, the coffee shop, and during all my exercises, including yoga. I have the 1 lb weight that I wear on my wrists and the 2 lb weights that I wear on my ankles. Sometimes when I'm in a Zoom lecture, I'll shut off my video, mute my auto, and do a series of arm workouts with my 1 lb. Bala weights while I listen in (if only people knew what was happening behind my name tag). I find that these weights motivate me to work out longer - without noticing the time - since they're not heavy I feel the perfect "rewarding" burn to remind me that I'm building strong muscle and lean muscle. You just have to put them on and you get a great workout, I haven't used a set of dumbells since I've used Bala weights.

2. Radical Elements Superfood Blend by RDCL Superfoods

Everybody needs these powders right now, especially if you're feeling stressed, have low energy, need to drink more water, and want to boost your immune system. Each powder has its own purpose: The Vitalize Blend (yellow package) helps to boost your immune system and stay focused naturally. The powder is loaded with powerful ingredients like zinc, vitamin C from the exotic fruit acerola berry, vitamin D3 (which is extremely important for a vegan diet), L-theanine from green tea, and caffeine from guarana. I mix this blend into my water in the morning and feel refreshed and engaged throughout my day. Aside from the immune-boosting benefits, the taste is delicious and something I WANT to drink instead of feeling like a health chore.

The Unwind Blend (purple package) is a dragon fruit super berry base infused with antioxidants, vitamins, and my favorite ingredient-- coconut water. I've never had a powered supplement that contains coconut water before, and drinking enough water daily is extremely hard. This blend also promotes a sense of calmness and supports stress. I drink the Unwind powder mix around 7 pm when I'm ready to relax, practice yoga, and go to sleep. Overall, I simply feel better when I add these powders to my water.

Caitlin's Favorites

1. Morningstar Farms Spicy Bean Burger

The spicy bean burger stands out amongst others because of its burst of southwestern flavor and it's healthy. My favorite part of this burger is that it's made from hearty whole foods like corn and beans keeping you satisfied until the next meal rolls around. Cook it on a pan or fire up the grill, either method of cooking makes a tasty burger. Use a burger bun or for a healthier. option, wrap it in romaine lettuce. If you want to get creative with your bean burger, add to a wrap, salad or quesadilla for protein.

This spicy bean burger has 9g of protein and 110 calories per patty. It's a great alternative to meat because it has 72% less fat than ground beef. Morningstar Farms Spicy Bean Burger is sold in the majority of grocery stores including ShopRite, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Sam's Club and Amazon. The price ranges anywhere from $3.50 to $5.00 per pack depending on the store you purchase from. Once you try this, it will become your new go-to veggie burger!

2. Nasoya Teriyaki Tofu, Marinated and Baked

Teriyaki tofu can be a lengthy process consisting of pressing, marinating and baking. Nasoya makes cooking Asian cuisine easy and delicious with this pre-marinated and baked teriyaki tofu. This flavorful and organic tofu can be heated on a pan and added to a vegetable stir fry or serve cold with an Asian noodle salad.

Teriyaki tofu has 14g of protein and 140 calories per one piece (99g). This has 340 mg of sodium per serving so make sure to eat in moderation if you eat a low-sodium diet. You can find this tofu at ShopRite, BJ's, Wegmans, Walmart and Target. The average price of this product is $2.64 and varies depending on the store you buy from. Opt for this tofu and cut down on the preparation and cooking time that comes with regular tofu.