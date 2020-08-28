At The Beet, our editors are always trying out new, innovative plant-based products in order to give our readers the best possible recommendations. There's always something exciting stocked in our fridges, cabinets and pantries, and we thought we would show you what products we're loving this week. Below are the best-loved products from our team of editors, Lucy, Stephanie, Hailey and Caitlin. We only recommend what we love. So here they are:

Lucy's Favorite Plant-Based Products of the Week

1. Sprouted Buckwheat Seeds, Lil Bucks

Lil Bucks is a new kind of plant-based snack and treat. They look like tiny beads but are actually sprouted buckwheat seeds, with a touch of flavoring from maple syrup, cacao (my favorite) and maca root powder. These organic crunchy toppers deliver 5 grams of fiber, heart-healthy antioxidants like Rutin (a plant-based flavonoid), and 5 grams of complete protein — a powerful package for such a tiny item.

Add them to your smoothy, yogurt, açaí bowl, or just eat them dry out of the bag (my favorite method). They provide a crunchable satisfaction that makes me stay away from the chips! The company says “meet your new favorite superfood” but I would add: Meet your new favorite healthy snack and diet aid. They are truly addictive and I’ve learned to hide them from the rest of the household since everyone seeks these out when they want a guilt-free nibble.

2. Organic Clean Energy Drink, RUNA

I have two vices (that I’ll admit to) Coffee and Fresca, so if I could make the perfect drink it might combine the caffeine of two espressos and the fizzy, fruity satisfaction of a citrusy not-too-sweet soda. That’s RUNA, in a nutshell.

RUNA’s caffeine comes from the guayusa leaf, an Amazonian superfood plant that helps give you energy and focus, naturally. With only 10 calories RUNA has just the right zing to get me going at my computer, power through a story edit and get my work done quickly and efficiently, without sending me into a sugar high. I now keep my fridge stocked and use it in the morning and the afternoon to provide all the caffeine and none of the jitters.

Stephanie's Favorite Plant-Based Products of the Week

1. Adaptogen Immune Support Shot, Four Sigmatic

At a time where everyone's trying to up their immune system, this little shot is an easy, handy way to feel like you're making a difference for your body. This tiny elixir has elderberry, a fruit native to Africa that is known for its antioxidant properties, as well as Chaga mushrooms, which are shown to help fight inflammation. They also include oregano, Vitamin C, Eleuthero, Beets, and Ginger. Unlike most immune shots, these ones are actually delicious, and I love the tangy flavor of the elderberry. They're super easy to pack on the go and are the perfect addition to a carry on bag when traveling. Buy the shots here.

2. Pumpkin Seed Oil, Ulli's Oil Mill

If you're looking to spice up some boring dishes, using flavorful cooking oil is the way to go. Ulli's Oil Mill makes Austrian-style, cold-pressed seed oils that can add a twist to salad dressing or perfect to dip the focaccia bread you're baking in. My personal favorite is the pumpkin seed oil, which is dark in color but has a rich, nutty flavor profile. It goes perfectly with sweet or savory foods. My favorite way to prepare the pumpkin seed oil is to mix it with red wine vinegar, lemon, garlic, and salt and pepper for an easy, delicious salad dressing. Purchase it here.

Hailey's Favorite Plant-Based Products of the Week

1. Bougie Bakes Gluten-Free and Vegan Muffins

Every morning I wake up craving these delicious mini muffins and could eat the entire sleeve in one sitting. My favorite flavor is the black raspberry streusel because it's the perfect combination of sweet and savory and pairs perfectly with a cup of black tea. I like to eat the java chip flavor after dinner as a sweet treat because it tastes like a brownie and I'm not indulging in a high-calorie dessert like I normally do. These muffins are vegan, gluten-free, and contain 0 grams of sugar, I was so surprised. Each flavor is wrapped in a sleeve of four mini muffins and comes in an assortment of twelve, and just to add, the packaging is adorable! The banana walnut flavor is dense but delicate. I like to heat the muffin for about 10 seconds in the microwave so it's warm and even more delicious!

Bougie Bakes mini vegan muffins are the perfect gift to send toy our loved one of friends to let them know you're thinking about them. They will be shocked to see that the ingredients are all-natural and so limited. These are by far my favorite vegan baked goods. Visit their website and purchase your choice of flavors or an assortment for $30.

2. Diamond Nuts

There's a nut for everyone! Diamond Nuts makes delicious walnuts that come in a variety of different flavors like a cinnamon churro, hickory-smoked bacon which is vegan and tastes amazing on a salad, sweet maple walnuts, and my favorite dark chocolate walnuts. They're the perfect snack to enjoy on the go or add to your meals and baked goods.

I have to confess, I ate the entire pouch of chocolate-covered walnuts in less than 20 minutes and had no feeling of guilt. They taste like a crunchy chocolate truffle and pair perfectly topped on a yogurt parfait or mixed in cookie batter.

Hands down, Diamond Nuts are my favorite way to enjoy walnuts.

Caitlin's Favorite Plant-Based Products of the Week

Birdie Thompson

1. Adonia Organics Plant Collagen Serums

Adonia Organics plant collagen serums are the latest addition to my skincare routine. Adonis Organics has a line of plant collagen serums for day and night as well as a targeted serum for the neck and chest. The mist helps kickstart collagen production in your body. After using the products for one week, my skin felt brighter, more hydrated and smoother.

The plant collagen line is made out of clean and plant-based ingredients including algae, yucca root, cucumber, bamboo, aloe vera and vitamin E. If you want your collagen in skincare instead of powder form, add these products to your skincare routine. All products are available online: The day serum and neck serum are $69 each and the night serum and body mist are priced at $89 per product.

2. Esti Foods Hummus

Esti Foods is my latest go-to hummus to dip crackers and add to my sandwiches or salads. he gluten-free hummus comes in many unique, vegan, Mediterranean flavors like roasted zucchini, caramelized onion, jalapeño and eggplant. If you're in the mood for a dessert-like hummus, Esti Foods also makes vegan chocolate hummus. The hummus is made from whole foods and contains minimal ingredients. Esti Foods has other plant-based products like vegan cheese, yogurt, meatballs, pizza and yogurt. Find it in major grocery stores like ShopRite and Foodtown.