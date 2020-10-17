At The Beet, our editors are always trying out new, innovative plant-based products in order to give our readers the best possible recommendations. There's always something exciting stocked in our fridges, cabinets, and pantries, and we thought we would show you what products we're loving this week. Below are the best-loved products from our team of editors: Lucy, Stephanie, Hailey, and Caitlin.

Lucy's Favorites

1. Numi Organic Herbal Tea

There is no better way to signal to your body "I am taking care of myself" than to sip a smooth, calming, restorative herbal tea, for me a new ritual every afternoon. When I discovered Numi, it was a game-changer, since their flavors import ingredients from all over the world and deliver a sense of "this is natural, this is pure, this is good." Numi is the most "natural" tasting tea I have ever tried, and sipping it gives you a sense of connecting your body across the miles and time zones back to a more holistic, healthy, grounded place and a calming, stress-free meditative mentality that reminds me: We are all a part of nature. Take care of yourself. Breathe.

These teas bring the ingredients and taste that we crave now when the world seems to spin out of our control. Sip, breathe, and allow the herbs to restore and calm you. Numi makes a Honeybush South African Nectar Tea that is now a part of my daily "self-care" habits, along with exercising when I wake up, walking, and breathing in the light (with the dog) at mid-afternoon, and now, this. Try their Tulsi sweet licorice ashwagandha and grounding turmeric mix, or their green tea with matcha toasted rice that delivers a nutty and savory smooth taste. Each package makes you feel good about buying it. The tea is Fair Trade, supports Fair Labor, and gives back to H2OPE, a non-profit initiative that provides clean drinking water and sanitation to farming communities around the world. The teabags are also organic and eco-friendly, and the Numi promise is that the eco-friendly packaging helps save water, energy, and trees. Sip, feel soothed, feel good about your decisions, and connect back to you.

2. 8Greens -- The Simple Way to Get Your Greens, from Dawn Russell

It is simply not possible to get your daily requirement of 5 to 9 fruits and vegetables a day, as my best efforts have proven time after time. (And I'm trying!) On the rare days when I get close and fill up with a leafy green salad at lunch, I feel great, but more often I grab what's at hand (today that was leftover sesame noodles). Enter 8Greens, a helpful solution for those of us who want the nutrients and don't have time to make a heaping salad for lunch every day or a spectacular stir fry every evening, or even a berry packed smoothie every morning. With 8Greens you get to outsource the problem and let them help you take great care of yourself on a cellular level when the world is buzzing around you so fast that you're barely able to keep up at times.

8Greens is the brainchild of Dawn Russel, who started the company because of her passion for complementary medicines and the healing powers of greens. Her compelling story began back in 2,000 when at 25 years of age, she was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer and began her journey to find nutritional ways to change her health. "I developed 8Greensto help everyone prioritize their nutrition, no matter how hectic their lives," she writes in the 8Greens Cookbook. She points out that "91 percent of Americans don't eat the recommended daily intake of green vegetables" and adds: "I had no choice but to get healthy but my efforts to help my family do the same had to fit into normal life and satisfy normal tastebuds. She offers up recipes in her cookbook that range from Kale Soup to main dishes like Red Sauce or Salad Dressings, and even healthier-for-you cocktails, all helping busy parents (she has two boys) add more greens to their family's daily diet. Russell is the real deal: A founder who has made her life's work a long-haul project of helping others get their greens.

Until you can tell me that you ate, in one day: Spinach, Wheatgrass, Kale, Blue-green Algae, Spirulina, Aloe Vera, Chlorella, and Barley grass, simply get your 8Green tabs and feel better about the fact that you're too busy to think about that. Jut mix the tab into your water bottle, sip and go about your day, healthier both right now and in the future.

Stephanie's Favorites

1. Daring Foods Plant-Based Pieces

Never have I tried a plant-based meat alternative that tastes so close to the real thing until I tried Daring Foods' plant-based chicken pieces. This high-protein (14 grams per serving), low-calorie, non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan option tastes nearly exactly like what I remember chicken to be, down to the texture and look. Available in original, lemon herb, cajun and breaded, Daring's pieces are so easy to cook, just thaw the frozen packages an hour or two ahead of preparing then throw them in a pan.

My current favorite variety is the lemon herb, which I add to a sandwich on sourdough bread with my homemade pesto and fresh tomatoes. Daring's meatless proteins could definitely fool most people and would be a great tool to convert many into seeing the bright side of a plant-based diet. Find the brand's offerings at a store near you using the store locator, or shop online.

2. Take a Sip Hibiscus Infused Water

When I want to take a break from just sipping on ice water, but don't want to add a bunch of calories to my day or jolt my system with more caffeine, Take a Sip's Hibiscus-infused water is an easy way to sip on something delicious without compromising on health. Made with no artificial ingredients, the brand's waters come in three flavors: Original hibiscus, hibiscus with lime, and my personal favorite, hibiscus with ginger. This beverage only has natural flavors and quenches with real hibiscus flower, no caffeine, and no preservatives. It's mild, delicious, and immediately refreshing. I also have a sneaking suspicion that these hibiscus waters would taste excellent in a cocktail.

You can purchase Take a Sip on Brands of Puerto Rico's website, in a 6 or 12-pack.

Hailey's Favorites

1. Provenance Meals

Before trying Provenance meal kits, I was never a fan of meal plan deliveries because the food isn’t always fresh it’s normally frozen, the ingredients are repetitive, and there are lots of additives. However, NOW I am totally hooked on Provenance Meals Feel Good Fix, for all the right reasons. This three-day program is loaded with fresh healthy healing foods, that taste delicious. This program is 100% gluten-free, dairy-free, refined sugar-free, and contains no common triggers like soy, GMO’s, or vegetable oils. This meal kit is the unicorn of food deliveries.

The best part is the food options. For dinner I had a black garlic quinoa burger with jicama fries and cashew cheese sauce—this was INCREDIBLE. The meal-kit even comes with refreshing beverages like herbal teas and hibiscus lime chia Fresca (I felt like I was on a tropical island drinking this).

If you’re looking for healthy prepared meals, want to lose weight the healthy way, or looking to add more plants to your diet, Provenance Meals is your best friend.

2. Super Lucky Elephants: Premium Jasmine Rice and Coconut Jasmine Rice

One ingredient I can’t live without is Jasmine rice, specifically two kinds by Super Lucky Elephants: Premium Jasmine Rice and Coconut Jasmine Rice flavor.

First of all, I eat this rice religiously, adding it to my salads, vegetables, chana masala, and veggie sushi rolls. The rice completes each meal and makes me feel satisfied. The taste of this product is amazing and it's completely vegan and gluten-free. The best part? I don’t need to add any salt or vegetable stock since it’s already flavorful. The texture is perfect, soft with a naturally sticky consistency. Now, I can't make a meal without including either of these two rice flavors. When I'm in the mood for sushi, I'll use the coconut rice, but when I want more density to my salad bowls I will use the regular jasmine rice. Even a small bowl of rice with a touch of dressing is one of my favorite snacks. Now, my pantry is full of Super Lucky Elephant's rice and I couldn't be happier.

Caitlin's Favorites

1. AYO Almond Yogurt

AYO almond yogurt is the first dairy alternative brand I have ever liked. Top this yogurt with fresh fruit, such as berries and bananas or add granola for some crunch. Either way, this yogurt will give you a healthy breakfast to start the day or have as a snack in the afternoon.

AYO almond yogurt has four flavors: Vanilla, Peach, Strawberry and Blueberry. The fruit in the yogurt is all fresh as well as organic and the almonds used in the dairy-free yogurt come from a fourth-generation family farm in California. This yogurt has vegan live active cultures making it rich in probiotics. Each yogurt is around 150 to 160 calories, 10 grams of total fat, only 5 milligrams of sodium, 19 grams of carbs, 7 grams of fiber, 11 grams of sugar and 4 grams of protein. Right now, AYO almond yogurt is brand new and is located at markets and stores throughout the country. To find a location near you click here.

2. Gotham Greens Vegan Pesto

Gotham greens vegan pesto tastes just as good (if not better) than homemade. Pesto is a healthy alternative for sauce and even dressing. Spread pesto on bread and make your own vegan Caprese sandwich with Miyoko's Creamery Mozzarella. Another great way to add this pesto into meals is as the sauce on pizza or dressing on your salad. This all-natural pesto isn't just tasty but also incredibly healthy and made with just six clean, simple ingredients including extra virgin olive oil, fresh Gotham Greens basil, pine nuts, lemon juice, garlic and salt.

One serving (two ounces) has 260 calories, 28 grams of total fat, 3.5 grams of sat fat, 3 grams of carbs and 2 grams of protein. You can find Gotham Greens in-store at Shoprite or Whole Foods and online at FreshDirect, Peapod, Amazon Fresh, Instacart or Baldor.