At The Beet, our editors are always trying out new, innovative plant-based products in order to give our readers the best possible recommendations. There's always something exciting stocked in our fridges, cabinets and pantries, and we thought we would show you what products we're loving this week. Below are the best-loved products from our team of editors, Lucy, Stephanie, Hailey and Caitlin. We only recommend what we love. So here they are:

Lucy's Favorite Plant-Based Products of the Week

Free Rain Enhanced Sparkling Water

I am having a love affair with Free Rain. Maybe it's because the tart taste reminds me of my childhood favorite, Fresca, but without the chemicals and only containing recognizably healthy ingredients and adaptogens: the Tart Cherry & Siberian Ginseng is for energy, the can reports, (and I'm typing a mile a minute as I write this and sip it so hey, it works for me). The Blackberry & Passionflower is for Calm, so I guess I'm going to need to sip that a little later. These enhanced sparkling waters in three flavors (the third is Blood Orange, Ginger, Ashwagandha for Calm) offer consumers more flavor and hydration, but without any of the added sugar or caffeine as other drinks. On average each can contains about 20 percent real juice and about 25 calories per serving. I have to tell you, the elegant, slender cans and beautiful ombre color designs are enough for me to want to keep them in sight just to make me feel evolved and enlightened. But the taste is the win. I'm stocking up.

IQ Bar, the Protein Keto Bar

If you ever need focus and calm both, and you're a little peckish, reach for an IQ Bar. These little handy snack bars are designed to give you just the added mental boost you need to motor through your presentation, stay fully engaged in your keyboard, and allow you to crush it while you're working so you can get out there and paddleboard, bike or play a round of golf that much sooner. For that matter they allow you to focus on your sport, too. (Can you say: birdie?) I love the fact that each bar has 1`2 grams of plant-based protein, less than 1 gram of sugar, and 3 grams of net carbs. so they are keto-friendly as well as vegan. They come in seven delicious flavors and are soy-free, dairy-free gluten-free, and a complete protein, so they are perfect for a post-workout refueling snack. I am keeping a box at my desk and eating one every midmorning and afternoon as needed to get my work done and get outside. I recommend you order yours today.

Stephanie's Favorites

1. Dark Collection, Jcoco Chocolate

This woman-owned company boasts delicious chocolate in inventive flavors while it gives back to organizations across the U.S. that work to combat hunger. The Dark Collection is perfect for any dark chocolate lover who wants to sample a range of unique tastes. My favorite in the batch was the Arabica Espresso, a decadent blend when you need an after-dinner kick of caffeine, and the Boharat Middle Eastern Spice, a 60 percent cacao that features a rich spicey aftertaste. All of these flavors are kosher, vegan, non-GMO and gluten-free. Purchase The Dark Collection here.

2. Koia Thrive Adaptogenic Oat Milk Drinks, Koia

These oat milk drinks became the perfect starter to my day with their handy bottles and calming flavors. Available in three flavors, Miracle Matcha, Chill Chocolate and Golden Turmeric, each one is packed with adaptogens, herbs that naturally target your body's stressors. These drinks are allergen-free and are gluten-free, soy-free, kosher, dairy-free and vegan. My personal favorite was the Chill Chocolate, which contains ashwagandha extract for enhancing memory and cognition and decreasing stress and anxiety. Purchase these on Drink Koia's website here.

Hailey's Favorites

1. Good Good's Sweet Apricot Jam

I could eat the entire jar. Good Good’s Sweet Apricot Jam ($5.49) is my newest toast topping obsession. Every morning when I have green tea with fresh lemon, I pop a piece of Ezekial bread into the toaster and smear some jam on top--it’s probably the best motivation to start my day early. Also, it seems like everyone in my house enjoys the jam because the jar was half empty this morning and I’ve only been home for two days! Sharing is caring, right? This jam is made with no artificial sugars and is keto-friendly for anyone who is dieting. In addition, the packaging is super adorable and makes for a thoughtful gift.

2. Eat Me Guilt-Free Vegan AF Cookies

When you’re in the mood for a quick snack but want something sweeter than usual, these cookies will do the trick. Eat Me Guilt-Free Vegan AF Cookies ($22 for 16 cookies) are simply amazing. They’re thick, chewy, and not too sweet, just the way I like a cookie to taste. Each packaging comes with two cookies so it’s the perfect snack to keep in your tote bag or car when you need an on-the-go treat. Top secret: I like to heat them in the microwave for 15 seconds and scoop dairy-free ice cream in the middle and make a warm cookie sandwich--my mouth is drooling!

Caitlin's Favorites

1. Ella's Flats

It can be hard to find a gluten-free cracker that tastes good and is healthy, but Ella's Flat is jus that. These crackers are my go-to whenever I need an afternoon snack or crunch in my salads. My favorite snack is to spread hummus on Ella's Flats to add some protein or crush them up and sprinkle in my salad for crunch. The gluten-free, high-fiber crackers are made with a combination of seeds like pumpkin, sunflower flax and sesame seeds. Ellas's Flats are also high in omega fatty acids and protein. You can find these crackers in four flavors: Sesame, Hemp, Caraway and Cumin. For a variety pack of three, order Ella's Flat's here.

2. RightRice

This healthy vegetable-based rice, made out of lentils, chickpea flour and peas, has been my go-to side dish for the past couple of months. RightRice comes in a variety of flavors including Original, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Herb, Harvest Pilaf, Thai Curry, Cilantro Lime, Fried Rice and Cajun Spice. Regular rice tends to be empty calories with no actual nutrients, but RightRice is high in protein and fiber. RighRice has 5g of Fiber and 10g of protein as well as 40% less carbs than white rice. Once you taste RightRice, you will never go back to plain old white or brown rice again. Try all the flavors in this six-pack for $24.94 here.