At The Beet, our editors are always trying out new, innovative plant-based products in order to give our readers the best possible recommendations. There's always something exciting stocked in our fridges, cabinets and pantries, and we thought we would show you what products we're loving this week. Below are the best-loved products from our team of editors, Lucy, Stephanie, Hailey and Caitlin. We only recommend what we love. So here they are:

Lucy's Favorite Plant-Based Products of the Week

1. Green Chef Meal Kit Delivery

Right before the biggest storm of the year hit and my power went out for days, I received a large cheerful green box, my meal kit from Geen Chef. Days later, on a generator, I cooked my first brown bag full of veggies, noodles, and tofu. I don't' even like tofu all that much, but this was extremely delicious, a Thai-inspired dish that came together in a few minutes, and I it was good enough to fool my husband into thinking that I had finally learned to cook. (Lol.)

I have tried Purple Carrot, and while I love the food, it takes me longer and is embarrassingly too hard for me to whip together in a flash, whereas Sun Basket was a little too easy. In the "just right" category, Green Chef allows me to make a meal in about the time I can sip a glass of wine, sit down to delicious vegan food that has spices that make me feel I just ordered in from my favorite restaurant, and have delicious leftovers for a quick heat-and-eat lunch the next day. Highly recommend! Noto all the meals are vegan, so be sure to check that box!

2. DAVID's TEAS New Fresh Picks

DAVID's TEAS offers an infusion of taste and natural antioxidants to help you feel optimally healthy and energized as you stay hydrated throughout the day. I'm convinced if I keep my large metallic pink tea container full and at my right hand all day, I'll stop myself from reaching for all the wrong things (like sugary snacks or salty chips) and lose weight with the help of the all-natural organic ingredients.

The ritual of emptying your fully natural tea leaves and chunks of coconut (each tea looks like organic chips from a magical garden) into the sweet little filter, then heating the tea water, and steeping it before you take your first sip is enough to keep any snacker out of trouble. The aromas from the steaming tea bring me to a beautiful forest, the dragonfruit aloe flavor makes me feel like I'm taking care of myself with every sip. Cold or hot, DAVID's TEAS are a must-have for any health late summer afternoon.

https://www.davidstea.com/us_en/tea/collections/freshly-picked-collection/just-beet-it/10627US01VAR0041865.html?cgid=freshly-picked-collection#start=1

Stephanie's Favorite Plant-Based Products of the Week

1. Butterfly Superfood Nut Butters, Butterfly Foods

Butterfly superfood nut butters are my new favorite way to mix up my morning peanut butter toast. The brand includes flavors that include Cinnamon Vanilla, Classic, Chocolate Reishi and Rosemary and are made with walnuts, cashews and macadamia nuts. These butters are vegan, gluten-free, contain no added sugar, and are suitable for those following a keto diet. My personal favorite is the decadent Chocolate Reishi offering, which adds a gourmet twist to my breakfast, a smoothie or apple slices, and gives an added boost of adaptogens for reduced stress. Best of all, Butterfly’s jars are so gorgeously designed you’ll want to proudly display them on your counter. Purchase them here.

2. Mushroom Ground Coffee with Probiotics, Four Sigmatic

A few months ago I kicked my caffeine addiction entirely, only to end up crawling back to the bean juice just a few short months later. Now, I've arrived at a happy medium after I discovered Four Stigmatic’s Mushroom Ground Coffee, which is the perfect balance of real coffee and adaptogenic mushrooms. The blend offers a boost of energy as well as immune and gut supporting Chaga and Turkey Tail mushrooms, prebiotics, and 1 billion CFU shelf-stable, heat resistant probiotics. My favorite way to prepare this coffee is in a french press with steamed oat milk. Because of the lower amount of caffeine compared to a regular cup of joe, I don’t feel bad indulging in two, three, or even four cups. Buy the fair-trade coffee here.

Hailey's Favorite Plant-Based Products of the Week

1. Aqua ViTea Kombucha

I wish Aqua ViTea kombucha came in a bigger bottle because when I finish I want more! The probiotic drink tastes amazing and has unique flavors -- far different from other brands. I couldn't believe Aqua ViTea offers a CBD Green Tea and CBD Chaga Chai for mushroom tea enthusiasts, how cool is that?! The flavor I’m obsessing over right now is called Peach Out because it’s not too sweet and tastes like real fruit instead of artificial flavorings. It's the perfect refreshing drink to enjoy this summer and you will fall in love with the creative packaging-- buy your kombucha here!

2. Ripple Foods Non-Dairy Ice Cream

Ice cream might be my favorite summer dessert so I was excited to try Ripple's vegan ice cream and my expectations passed reality--this product is delicious! The texture is so creamy and delicate, it's hard not to eat the entire pint. My favorite flavor at the moment is cinnamon churro because it's not too sweet and has a tangy aftertaste that makes this ice cream so different from the other flavors. Ripple's ice cream is pea-based which is a good source of plant-based protein and I was used to eating coconut-based ice cream so it was nice to enjoy ice cream with a neutral-tasting base. You can buy these frozen treats here!

Caitlin's Favorite Plant-Based Products of the Week

1. Plant Snacks

Plant Snacks have become my latest snack obsession and guilt-free chip of choice. Plant Snacks is made out of cassava root chips and are a healthier option when reaching for a crunchy snack. These chips are perfect to dip in hummus or guacamole but also delicious on its own.

Plant Snacks come in eight flavors: Sea Salt, salt and vinegar, beet with vegan goat cheese (my personal favorite), vegan cheddar, super seed mix, lime, jalapeno and ranch. These chips are made with healthy plant-based ingredients and are allergy-friendly as it is grain-free, gluten-free and nut-free! Order a variety pack of 4 flavors for 17.99 here

2. Fast Bar

If you Intermittent Fast like me, you will love this plant-based protein bar that doesn't break your fast. This bar is perfect to pair with your morning coffee and tea or to bring on the go, when in need of a healthy snack. These bars are packed with a blend of nuts including pecans, almonds and macadamia, which are great sources of protein and good fats. The bar comes in three flavors: Nuts & Nibs, Cocoa & Nibs and Nuts & Honey. (Editorial Note: Vegans should stay away from the Nuts & Honey option) Buy one pack of 5 bars for 15.95 here.