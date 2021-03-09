Burger King is adding another meatless option to its wildly popular Impossible Burger, showing that it is committing more menu space to the growing demand for plant-based options. The chain recently announced it would be half plant-based by 2031, and while that’s a decade away, this move proves they will take steps toward that goal faster than anyone anticipated. The announcement comes at the same time as Mcdonald's has partnered with Beyond to introduce the McPlant, first in Canada, and then presumably in the US. These are the kinds of fast food wars we can get behind.

Consumers who are looking for easy meat-free dining options on-the-go can hope that the Chicken Royale comes to America soon after its initial introduction in the UK. The fast-food chain is continuing to test its meatless menu in England first, giving customers the chance to try it and another version of their popular burger: a new completely meat-free Rebel Whopper.

The burger chain plans to launch a meatless Chicken Royale patty following the popularity of its Impossible Whopper and Impossible Croissan'wich. The company’s inclusion of plant-based meats comes from its long-term promise to go more plant-based and reduce the restaurants' carbon emissions.

Burger King UK is leading the company’s campaign. The Rebel Whopper will be stacked with a plant-based patty from The Vegetarian Butcher. Beyond the new Whopper, the restaurant hopes to debut meat-free nuggets as well.

Burger King Expands Its Meatless Menu

“Being good to the planet, our people and guests is central to our values at Burger King UK,” said Burger King UK CEO Alasdair Murdoch. “And despite the challenges face by the pandemic, I believe the crisis has given us an opportunity to build back better’ and drive through our company values.”

Burger King UK is setting a menu goal to be 50 percent vegan by 2031. Murdoch shares plans to take the company into this new arena, laying out new menu items and the reasons behind this sustainability shift. The company wants to prioritize nutrition with its food, both for the consumer and the planet. The sustainability of its plant-based menu helps the consumer, the planet, and also the company itself. Murdoch explained that sourcing plant-based products could save the company money.

“Over time the amount of beef that we are selling as a proportion of our total sales is reducing,” Murdoch said. The announcement comes after a general push from fast-food companies to cater to plant-based consumers. The importance of nutrition and the environment is quickly becoming wrapped up with the large food business’ ideas to innovate. Beyond Meat is partnering with McDonald’s, KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut showing that the change is happening right in front of our eyes.

“Now more than ever, we believe that fresh, good quality food is vital to the quality of our lives and the health of our planet,” Murdoch said, fueling a new wave of fast-food dining. We hope that this meatless bird hops the pond sooner than a decade from now.