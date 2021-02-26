Beyond Meat announced today that its plant-based offerings will soon arrive at McDonald’s, KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Huts worldwide. The four fast-food giants plan to strengthen their plant-based menus, joining the growing trend of plant-based fast food.

The California-based company secured a deal with the McDonald’s Corporation that will lead to a three-year global agreement where Beyond Meat will be the preferred supplier for the McPlant Patty. By inking this partnership, the two companies will launch into new territory, pushing plant-based alternatives to the forefront of consumer’s minds at drive-through windows across the country.

“We are proud to enter into this strategic global agreement with McDonald’s, an exciting milestone for Beyond Meat, and look forward to serving McDonald’s as they bring expanded choice to menus globally,” Beyond Meat Founder and CEO Ethan Brown said. “We will combine the power of Beyond Meat’s rapid and relentless approach to innovation with the strength of McDonald’s global brand to introduce craveable, new plant-based menu items that consumers will love.”

Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut Will Also Add Beyond Meat to Menu

Beyond Meat also announced that it plans to work with McDonald’s over the course of the agreement to develop other forms of sustainable meat. The companies hope to produce plant-based pork, chicken, and egg to push McDonald's plant-based menu to its highest potential.

The company’s global partnership with Yum! Brands–the parent company of Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut–showcases that fast-food giants feel that now is the time to adopt sustainable options based on growing consumer demands. The rapid increase in reach is occurring simultaneously as competitor Impossible Foods’ expands with menu items in Burger Kings and Dunkin' Donuts nationwide.

“We’re excited about the long-term potential plant-based protein menu items to have to attract more customers to our brands, especially younger consumers,” Yum! Brands CFO Chris Turner said.

This is not the first time Yum! Brands has worked with Beyond Meat: In 2020, the Beyond Burger was featured at locations across China, and during the same year, Pizza Hut debuted a Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza as well as a Great Beyond Pizza. In 2019, KFC rolled out a Beyond Fried Chicken in Atlanta. The fried chicken alternative menu item marked the first national brand to include plant-based chicken on a menu. The plant-based chicken sold out in less than five hours, leading to KFC testing the new item across 70 US locations.

McDonald's McPlant Finally Makes Its Way to the US After Debut in Europe and Canada

The first Beyond McPlant burger appeared in Ontario, Canada in 2019. Earlier this month, McDonald’s rolled out a McPlant burger, made from pea-protein, at select locations throughout Denmark and Sweden.

“Our new McPlant platform is all about giving customers more choices when they visit McDonald’s,” McDonald’s executive vice president Francesca Debiase said. “We’re excited to work with Beyond Meat to drive innovation in this space, and entering into this strategic agreement is an important step on our journey to bring delicious, high-quality, plant-based menu items to our customers."

McDonald’s and Yum! Brands have taken a major step into the plant-based market by signing this deal with Beyond Meat. The move marks a drastic shift in American food culture and consumer demands. The inclusion of a plant-based menu and product expands the ability for plant-based consumers to dine at quick-service restaurants with ease, but also allows people to choose an alternative to their diets. Soon, anybody can enjoy their fries, large coke, and a plant-based Big Mac.