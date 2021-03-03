It’s hard to imagine where we’ll be in 2031—there might be flying cars or a space hotel—but Burger King knows exactly where they're heading: Into the plant-based market.

The chain’s UK CEO Alasdair Murdoch has just announced Burger King UK’s long-term plan to introduce more plant-based options, while also eliminating some of their meat items. The result? A menu that is 50 percent plant-based.

For vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians, and anyone craving more healthy options, this comes as exciting news, but for others, the disappearance of meat is a hard pill to swallow. “When we bring in a plant-based product…there is probably an equal and opposite reaction where we are taking something else off,” Murdoch admitted to iNews.

Burger King UK Commits to a 50 Percent Plant-Based Menu by 2031

Like many fast-food chains, Burger King was founded on meat-consumption––it’s even in the brand's name! But just as McDonald’s has committed to a three-year agreement with Beyond Meat, Burger King recognizes the responsibility for fast-food chains to cater to a growing vegan population, as well as curb its carbon footprint. “Over time the amount of beef that we are selling as a proportion of our total sales is reducing,” Murdoch announced.

This announcement coincides with the company's recent 'Burger King for Good' charter, which lays out its commitment to adopting transparent, sustainable practices while offering delicious, accessible food. “Now more than ever, we believe that fresh, good quality food is vital to the quality of our lives and the health of our planet. Being good to the planet, our people and guests [are] central to our values at Burger King UK,” said Murdoch.

Especially in light of the pandemic, the future has been hard to predict and maybe a little bleak. But if there is one thing to look forward to it’s Burger King’s relaunch of their juicy, delicious vegan Rebel Whopper, and the brand's commitment to more plant-based options.