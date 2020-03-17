Boost Your Immune System by Drinking This Citrus Juice Packed with Vitamin C

The Ultimate Immunity Boost Juice with Fresh Citrus Fruits

While you're at home trying to avoid getting sick, this vibrant drink will boost your immune system and fight back any flu-like symptoms because it's packed with antioxidants, Vitamin C, ginger, turmeric, and citrus fruits. This is not one of those juices you'll have to hold your nose to drink, this mixture tastes delicious and fresh.

This immunity-boosting juice is quick and easy to make, and it will require just 10 minutes, a cutting board, and a blender. Don't let your produce go bad, you can store this mix in your fridge up to 3 days and re-blend it for the next time you need to feel refreshed and energized. Ditch the Vitamin C powder packs and make this raw, fresh, and healthy juice.

Recipe Developer: Hannah Sunderani @twospoons.ca

Prep Time: 5 Minutes

Blend Time: 5 Minutes

Total Time: 10 Minutes

Makes: 3 1/2 cups

Why we love it: When you're looking at the number of groceries you purchased for hunkering down in your home, you may not know where to start when it comes to cooking or baking. While your fresh produce isn't going to last you forever, here's a way to put it to good use: This juice will make your life easier and make you feel better. Children also love drinking his juice because it's sweet and has a similar taste to orange juice with half the calories and none of the added sugars.

Alternatives: This recipe calls for Manuka honey which helps soothe a sore throat. However, if you're vegan and don't eat honey, you can add agave nectar to this mixture as a replacement. You'll still have the same sweet taste.

Health Benefits: Because both ginger and turmeric are high in antioxidants and anti-bacterial, they boost the immune system and help soothe sore throat pain (A sore throat is the first sigh of the common flu or virus).

Make it for: Drink this juice first thing in the morning so you feel energized throughout the day. Or, make it for when you under the weather and have a cold or flu symptoms.

Ingredients: 2 oranges

Lemon

2 carrots (or 1/4 cup (60 ml) 100% carrot juice if not using a juicer)

3 tbsp fresh ginger root, chopped

2 tbsp fresh turmeric root, chopped

1 tbsp manuka honey (or local honey or agave)

1 tbsp warm water