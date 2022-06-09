Billie Eilish’s global vegan campaign is landing in London. During the star’s Happier Than Ever tour, Eilish is breaking to host a six-day climate-action event at London’s famed O2 Arena. The Overheated event will highlight the dangers of animal agriculture and promote plant-based living, and now, The O2 Arena has revealed that it will remove all animal-based meat and dairy products from its concessions for the event with the help of Impossible Foods.

Supported by environmental non-profits Support + Feed – founded by Eilish's mother Maggie Baird – and Reverb, Eilish's Overheated event expects to host 2,300 attendees. Impossible Foods joined the team as the official food partner of the event and will serve dishes including the Impossible Sausage Kofta and Impossible Chicken Parmigiana. This partnership closely follows the company’s commercial debut in the United Kingdom last month.

“Within The O2 Arena, together with our catering partner Levy’s, we have committed to going 100-percent vegan on food throughout the arena for the Billie Eilish residency,” the venue posted on its website. “This includes a range of vegan food offerings on concessions and the removal of certain items.”

Impossible will help advocate for sustainable meat products as a means of combatting climate change. Impossible claims that its plant-based products waste 87 percent less water, require 96 percent less land and produce 89 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions than traditional meat.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing our food to our friends and fans at Overheated and to support the next generation of changemakers shaping the future of our planet,” Impossible Foods CEO Peter McGuiness said in a statement. “Billie, Maggie, Support + Feed, and Reverb are assembling an inspiring cohort of people who recognize that the food system is one of the most powerful tools we have to address climate change. It’s an honor to join them and to help feed their movement for climate action.”

Impossible will also work closely with the official caterer of The O2 arena Levy UK + Ireland. Levy will also develop a fully plant-based menu for the climate event guests. The company is currently working to introduce sustainable practices to music and event venues across the UK and Ireland.

“The culinary team is honored to be playing its part in the Overheated event by delivering plant-forward food that makes a real difference to the planet,” Managing Director for Levy UK + Ireland Jon Davies said in a statement. “Sustainability is at the core of everything we do at Levy and we have committed to Net Zero across all venues in the UK by 2027.”

For Eilish, Music and Activism Go Hand-in-Hand

Currently, Eilish is embarking on her Happier Than Ever world tour. The 20-year-old singer-songwriter’s tour is not a regular music event, partnering with Reverb, Support + Feed, and vegan brand Wicked Kitchen to promote plant-based living worldwide. The tour asks her fans to take “The Pledge” – a promise to eat plant-based at least once a day for 30 days. Accompanying Eilish’s music act is an “Eco Village” full of local charities and non-profits working to support sustainable, vegan, and healthy living wherever the tour stops.

Eilish is taking a pit stop in London to host the Overheated conference – appropriately named after one of her top hits. The climate event will take place on June 10, 11, 12, 16, 25, and 26. The event will feature several high-profile guests including musician Yungblud, fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood, and Eilish’s brother and music producer Finneas. Sigrid and Love Ssega will also perform during the event.

“We are thrilled to be in London and to have this opportunity to connect and discuss different ways we can take action to mitigate the climate crisis,” Support + Feed founder and Eilish’s mother Maggie Bairdsaid said in a statement at the time.

Billie Eilish is PETA’s Person of the Year

Last year, the world-renowned singer received PETA's 2021 Person of the Year award for her dedication to sustainability in every industry. Before the Overheated conference and the Happier Than Ever tour, Eilish partnered with several major brands including Nike and Oscar de la Renta to produce plant-based sustainable apparel. When Eilish hosted the MET Gala, she ensured that the menu would be completely vegan – the first time the fashion event ever featured a fully plant-based menu.

