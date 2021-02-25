Ben & Jerry’s debuted another dairy-free night show flavor with The Tonight Dough Starring Jimmy Fallon. For ice-cream lovers and The Tonight Show fans, the vegan version of this ice cream is set to delight with an almond milk ice cream base. The new addition to the dairy-free roster comes just days after the company released Americone Dream with Stephen Colbert’s non-dairy alternative. The ice cream giant has been relentlessly introducing new non-dairy flavors and making sure that its most-loved offerings stay available for consumers with plant-based diets.

The Tonight Dough features the caramel and chocolate flavors with a delicious chocolate cookie swirl. The flavor would not be complete with the tons of chocolate chip and peanut butter cookie dough. The new take on the familiar flavor will be between $4.39 to $5.99 per pint at stores around the country.

“People come up to me all the time and say, ‘Jimmy, I love your Ice cream, but I can’t have dairy, I wish there was some way I can still enjoy Tonight Dough,’” Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon said. “The wait is over because tonight we are announcing for the very first time: The Tonight Dough Non-Dairy Version. It’s all the same flavors except this is made with almond milk. 100% vegan certified ” The late-night talk show host announced the new non-dairy pint yesterday on his show, saying that he hopes that everyone can enjoy what he calls the brand's best ice cream flavor.

The fresh flavor arrives as the latest of the company’s quickly growing dairy-free inventory. The company dove into the plant-based market starting in 2016 when it introduced four almond-milk-based flavors including PB & Cookies, Coffee Caramel Fudge, Chunky Monkey, and Chocolate Fudge Brownie. Following that success, Ben & Jerry’s dedicated a large portion of the business to expanding its selection for non-dairy consumers, which now sits at 19 different varieties.

Between the company’s almond milk and sunflower butter bases, the flavors seem to roll out each week leaving plant-based and dairy-free consumers excited for the next flavor. So far in 2021, the ice cream staple dropped non-dairy versions of Phish Food, Karamel Sutra, and the Americone Dream, and now with another late show flavor joining the ranks that brings the company to 19 non-dairy flavors. The avalanche of delicious frozen treats shows no signs of slowing down, and consumers can expect Ben & Jerry's certified vegan offerings to keep expanding.