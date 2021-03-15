Amazon Prime's first vegan cooking show New Day New Chef is proving the popularity of the plant-based movement, scoring not one, but eight nominations for this year’s Taste Awards. As the highest awards for food, fashion, and lifestyle media, the Taste Awards showcase the brightest and best of current media. The nominations underline just how popular this plant-based cooking show became over the course of the last year. After debuting in the United States and the United Kingdom in 2020, the Amazon Original became the first completely vegan cooking show, breaking into an untouched market with obvious success.

The show is now championed by eight nominations that include Best Reality Series, Best Green or Organic Program, Best New Series, Best Health & Fitness Program, Best Filmed at Home Episodes or Film, and Best Series Pilot. Both Best Filmed at Home Episodes or Film and Best Series Pilot will be the viewer’s choice.

“We are delighted to be nominated. It’s our mission at New Day New Chef to bring vegan cooking to a mainstream audience, so to be nominated in the same category as well-established traditional food programs is a great honor, and it means we are on the right track, New Day New Chef producer Eamonn McCrystal said. “All this as we are about to embark on the filming of our new season gives us a great boost after a difficult 2020.”

Author and journalist Jane Velez-Mitchell hosts New Day New Chef where she features celebrity co-hosts, famous vegan chefs, and taste-testers that rate the dishes cooked on the show. The show’s popularity has skyrocketed, and after initial availability was limited to the United States and the United Kingdom, the show expanded to Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and Canada.

New Day New Chef has partnered with Support + Feed founder (and Billie Eilish's mother) Maggie Baird in a special season titled after the non-profit. Support + Feed is a vegan non-profit initiative that helps provide plant-based meals to people experiencing food insecurity across the country, created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The season features Baird and her children Billie Eilish and Finneas. The special season focuses on supporting local vegan restaurants in Los Angeles, New York, and Philadelphia with the additional goal of supplying plant-based food to homeless shelters, senior centers, and children’s charities.

You can vote for New Day New Chef to win a viewer's choice Taste Award here.