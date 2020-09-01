9 Easy Vegan Weeknight Dinners to Buy This Month

In September, even if there isn’t a back-to-school (ahem, virtual school) rush in your household, there’s something about the season and wind-down of summer that makes us suddenly feel busy. Gone are the days of two-hour dinner prep sessions and lazy nights on the patio drinking spritzers past midnight. Now it’s time to buckle up, hit the textbooks or crush your newest work project with glee. That’s all well and good, but it also likely means you want dinner on the table as fast and efficiently as possible. It doesn’t hurt if it’s wildly tasty, to boot. Below, we’ve found seven such dinnertime saviors that make dinner just a few steps away.

1. Tomatillo + Pepper and Kobocha + Sage Flatbreads, Dairy Harvest

For a light meal packed with nuanced flavor that you simply heat and eat, you can’t do better than DH’s stellar line of flatbreads. Right now, we’re loving the two new launches—Tomatillo + Pepper and Kobocha + Sage—that are brimming with autumnal perfection. If you feel like getting fancy, on the former, add some plant-based ground “beef” crumbles, and on the latter some vegan cheese.

Cost: $8.99 per flatbread

Purchase: Available here on Daily Harvest's website.

2. PlantMade by Matthew Kenney

We tried and loved this new line of vegan frozen meals from famed plant-based chef Matthew Kenney and they’re perfect for nights when your energy levels are zero but you still want to eat something nourishing and bursting with nuanced flavor. Choose from the variety pack with Mac & Cheeze, Cacio E Pepe Mac & Cheeze, Chickpea Curry, Jackfruit Enchiladas, Jackfruit Carnitas, and Cauliflower Steaks; the Gluten-Free Pack with Chickpea Curry, Jackfruit Enchiladas, Jackfruit Carnitas, Buffalo Cauliflower Bites, and Cauliflower Steaks and the most popular offering, the Buffalo Cauliflower Bites Pack with five boxes of spicy buffalo-style breaded cauliflower florets. P.S. The collection also features snacks, desserts, and more.

Cost: All packs cost $42.50

Purchase: Available on Amazon.

3. Plant-Based Burger Kit, Tofurky

This handy kit designed to feed four people is available at participation Walmarts, Targets, Meijers, and more with all the victuals for a fun family burger night (just make sure there are extra pickles in the fridge for Dad). The kit comes with Tofurky's plant-based burgers, vegan cheese, condiments, and burger buns. Squeeze in those al fresco cookouts while the weather still behaves with this limited-time-only set.

Cost: $25 for a kit that feeds four.

Purchase: Available on Tofurky's website.

4.Chickpea Masala and Delhi Potatoes, Saffron Road

Tender chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, spices, and green chilies sound good to you? Then look no further than Saffron’s Road recent launch of Chickpea Masala. We're also loving their Delhi Potatoes, a combination of spuds with tomatoes and green peas in a classic Indian Masala sauce. Both make up their new line of vegan, shelf-stable pouches. Heat in the microwave for about a minute, or throw the contents in a skillet and jazz up with fresh garlic, ginger, and other ingredients of your choice.

Cost: $24.91 for eight pouches

Purchase: Available on Amazon and elsewhere online; check the store locator here.

5.Perfect Turk'y Burger Dr. Praeger's Sensible Foods

Finally a turkey burger for the vegan and vegetarian set that tastes and even looks like the real deal. Packing an impressive 20 grams of protein per patty, with carrots, sweet potatoes and butternut squash in the savory, satisfying burger that will fast become a weeknight dinner go-to. Bonus: They’re soy-free, gluten-free and non-GMO project verified.

Purchase: Available and grocery stores nationwide beginning Sept. 1

Cost: Sold frozen in packs of two patties for $5.49

6. Mince, TMRW Foods

Taco Tuesday and just like mom's vegan bolognese nights just reached new heights thanks to TMRW Mince, which sizzles and browns just like ground beef. Made with 21 grams of protein per serving from a variety of beans and seeds, this non-GMO and soy-free delight

Cost: $12.99 per container

Purchase: TMRW Mince is available at Whole Foods, Nesters Market, and Choices Market helps busy people get dinner plated pronto.

7. Sushi Nori, gimMe

Please pass the sticky rice or cauliflower rice. Roll up your favorite vegan sushi rolls (right now we’re swooning for this vegan and keto rainbow cauliflower rice sushi and a healthy dinner will be on the table that’s bound to delight all. The latest release from gimME, these sheets are made from the highest-grade USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified seaweed and are gluten-free with no added sugar, too.

Cost: $14.85 per pack of 50 sheets.

Purchase: Available on Amazon.com.

8. Plant-Based Mac & Cheese, Banza

Available for sale online as well as at Target, Amazon, Kroger, Walmart, Thrive Market, Stop & Shop, The Fresh Market, and others, the indulgent dairy-free sauce is a blend of sweet potatoes, nutritional yeast, pumpkin powder, and a few other ingredients. Our favorite way to enjoy it? As the Impossible Mac & Cheese Burger bowl with plant-based meat crumbles or with barbecued jackfruit and roasted veggies on top. Skeptical about veganized mac and cheese?

Take these two glowing Amazon reviews: “I was surprised at how well this went over at my house. I eat very healthily and my family has started to as well but with a toddler, I wasn't sure how well it would go switching from regular Mac and cheese. But before dinner was over my toddler was asking for more and I found myself looking forward to buying more” and “Honestly, its pretty damn good! We are not vegan but we enjoyed it. I will buy it again.” We’ll take that as our cue to add to our carts.

Cost: $21.99 for one case (which includes 6 boxes).

Purchase: Available on EatBanza.com

9. Burger Patties, Incogmeato

Another newcomer to the plant-based meat sector, these ready-to-cook patties have a marbleized appearance (much to the relief of meat-eaters in your crew) and boast 21 grams of protein per serving. Pass the pickles, please.

Cost: $5.48 for two patties

Purchase: Available on Walmart.com and at TOPS Wegmans, Weis, Price Chopper, Gelson’s, HyVee and select Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Ingles, and more