When Matthew Kenney shows up on your doorstep, you know it’s going to be a good day. Not, of course, the vegan rockstar chef in the flesh and blood but his new line of frozen meals, PlantMade.

PlantMade launched in July and features over 30 plant-based, dairy-free entrees, bowls, snacks, burgers and desserts that you can order through Amazon. There are currently two options: The six-meal variety pack or the Buffalo Cauliflower Bites pack. Although you’ll have to pay to ship, the meals are so flavorful that they’re worth the splurge.

I know because I sampled them, and they didn’t last long in my freezer. Start with those Buffalo Cauliflower Bites, packaged with six servings per bag. They cook quickly and come out with a nice texture, the cauliflower tender while the outside is slightly crispy and not at all soggy, which seems like an impossible feat in frozen food. And the flavor? Spot on.

As for the single-serve meals in the variety pack, I certainly had my favorites, chief among them the Cacio e Pepe Mac & Cheeze with its rich peppery notes and the chickpea curry, which puts a new spin on curry in a hurry. It featured an appealing blend of spices and hit all the right buttons for a curry. And the Grilled Cauliflower Steak looked like it had been plated in a restaurant and tasted equally as good.

My pack also came with the Jackfruit Carnitas over a Grain Medley Trio, and although I’m a sucker for jackfruit, this was the only dish I thought needed a little more pizzazz. And the Crab-Less Cakes (made from artichoke hearts)? While they were chewier than real crab cakes, they couldn’t have been better flavored, and I’m grateful to see another fish-less option on the market.

Bottom line? Plant-based meals that you can pull out from your freezer, have ready in minutes, and are reminiscent of restaurant-quality dining don’t get any better than this.