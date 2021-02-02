Are you ready for some football....snacks? Vegan celebrity chef Charity Morgan sure knows plant-based eats, and as the wife of former Tennessee Titans’ linebacker Derrick Morgan, she also knows how to feed a hungry bunch—having catered to more than a dozen of Derrick’s teammates with plant-forward meals throughout her husband’s football career.

So when it came to coming up with inspiration for super satisfying yet healthy snacks for Super Bowl LV this Sunday, we knew she’d be our go-to person. Having recently partnered with Sabra, the Le Cordon Bleu graduate shared her recipe for her signature spicy jalapeño poppers, but she also reveals how to make her favorite chili, cauliflower wings, and more. Make these 4 must-have recipes that Morgan loves for your Super Bowl Sunday celebration. They're fast, healthy, and most importantly, will have everyone lining up for seconds.

1. Double Spicy Vegan Jalapeño Poppers

When a salty craving strikes, you can’t do much better than these tantalizing appetizers. Here’s how Morgan whips up the savory treat:

Takes: 25 minutes

Makes 12 poppers

Ingredients ¼ cup Salty corn chips (like Fritos) or plain

Panko breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 ½ teaspoon vegetable oil

6 Jalapeños

1 (10-ounce) container Sabra Supremely Spicy Hummus

Instructions Preheat oven to 400˚F Pulse salty corn chips, if using, in a food processor to a coarse sand consistency. Alternatively, place chips in a zip-lock bag and smash with your hand, the bottom of a measuring cup, or any slightly heavy object with a flat bottom until chips become very fine. Combine crushed chips (or breadcrumbs if using) with paprika and oil. Set aside. Cut jalapeños in half lengthwise and de-seed. Wear gloves while doing this, or, at the very least, do not touch your eyes until the following day! Spoon or pipe Sabra Supremely Spicy Hummus into the jalapeño halves. Sprinkle crushed chips or breadcrumbs on top of the hummus in the jalapeños. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until jalapeños are soft.

2. Super Simple Cauliflower Wings

It wouldn’t be Super Bowl without wings, and these plant-based cauliflower bites deliver big on taste and texture.

Ingredients Head of cauliflower, cut into florets

1 cup gluten-free flour mix (with rice flour, which gives you that crisp)

1 cup non-dairy milk or water

2 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon nutritional yeast

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Favorite wing sauce

Instructions Create a batter with the flour, spices, and liquid of your choice. Cut a head of cauliflower into florets. Dip florets into batter and place on a nonstick pan Bake at 400-425 degrees depending on your oven or fry in hot oil until golden brown. Toss in your favorite hot sauce and serve with vegan ranch.

2. Hearty Vegan Chili

“Chili is another game day standby, especially for cold weather viewing parties. Keep it simple with tomatoes, veggies, and beans. Using fresh vegetables as a base really amps up the nutrition. Start with red onion, diced bell pepper, celery, and carrots,” says Morgan noting that you can even add butternut squash. “Add garlic and cook until tender then combine with two cans of kidney beans and a can of tomato paste. Add seasonings like smoked paprika, cumin, and chili powder. I also like to add chipotle chiles in adobo sauce for a delicious smoked pepper flavor. I finish with a large can of diced tomatoes and top with cilantro and green onions. It’s delicious topped with cashew cream or vegan cheese.”

For another simple chile recipe, try this spicy three-bean chili with tortilla chips.

3. Custom Taco Bar

“Creating a taco bar is a great way to give everyone something they love! Hearty alternatives like cauliflower, mushrooms, tofu and beans can all be cooked with taco seasoning until tender to make an assortment of bases,” suggests Morgan. “Create an array of toppings for a delicious ‘make your own’ toppings bar. Include favorites like lettuce and tomatoes, but add variety with guacamole, vegan sour cream and cheese, pickled red onions, chopped olives, fresh herbs, and even Spanish-style rice.”

Got jackfruit on hand? Try these crispy jackfruit tacos with vegan cheese and cilantro.

5. Tropical Spiked Smoothie, with or without the Captain Morgan

Skip the beers and spring for a nourishing smoothie instead with this festive creation. You can choose whether or not you want to make it a spiked bevy. “Blend 16 ounces coconut milk, one banana, ½-cup Mango, ½-cup papaya, one scoop of vanilla plant-based protein powder, [and if you’d like] one tablespoon maca powder.” Your guests can always add Captain Morgan or their drink of choice. Cheers, and may the best team win!