5 Vegan Toppings That Will Upgrade Your Popcorn Instantly

Popcorn has a go-to snack for vegans for ages. It can be challenging to find packaged popcorn bags that aren’t made with butter, milk products, or palm oil. Fortunately, it’s super easy to pop kernels of corn on your stovetop with a bit of sunflower oil. It’s much healthier to make your own popcorn as you control the amount of oil. Popping your own kernels is also significantly less expensive and uses less harmful packaging. To keep your popcorn snacking tasty try mixing things up with vegan-friendly popcorn toppings. Level up your popcorn with these 5 plant-based ingredients for a drool-worthy treat.

1. For a cheesy flavor

If you used to love shaking a dash of parmesan cheese onto your popcorn before you cut dairy out of your diet then try using nutritional yeast as a topping. Nooch is probably already a staple in your pantry. Give a few hearty shakes over the freshly popped corn and shake the bowl around to distribute the flavor.

2. For a bit of spice

If you’re craving a bit of spice with your snack mix together some of your favorite spices in a small bowl and then sprinkle the mixture on top of your popcorn. A dash of garlic powder and cayenne pepper is a delicious combo. Or you can go for wasabi or garam masala for a kick of spice.

3. For a gourmet treat

Nothing quite says fancy the way truffles do. Luckily, TRUFF hot sauce is non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan. Don’t worry, TRUFF White Truffle isn’t too spicy and gives your popcorn a mouthwatering truffle flavor. Just drizzle on top of your popcorn and mix it around to cover all the kernels.

4. For a superfood snack

Grab your jar of powdered moringa and give your popcorn a hearty dose of moringa. The tree leaves are jam-packed with vitamins and antioxidants. They have 7 times more vitamin C than oranges and 15 times more potassium than bananas. Moringa is also a great plant-based source of calcium, protein, and iron.

5. For a sweet delicacy

If you love kettle corn and prefer your popcorn to be sweet rather than savory why not load up your popcorn with some sweet seasonal toppings. Head to the spice rack and mix together cinnamon, allspice, and cacao powder then toss the mixture onto the popcorn for a delicious treat.

