Want a healthy way to detox your body naturally, improve gut health, lower inflammation, and maybe shed a few pounds? Replace your morning cereal or go-to breakfast sandwich with one of these nutrient-packed juices.

According to one recent study, the best way to lose weight and cleanse your body is by juicing your meals, at least once a day, to fuel your body with essential vitamins and minerals as well as hydrate your cells and skin with water-filled vegetables and fruits.

There are some unique ingredients worth adding to your juice that might not come to mind as easily as kale and spinach. For instance, adding jalapenos or red peppers may help rev your metabolism and will sure give your juice a kick of spice. Other ingredients like turmeric root and ginger root are two powerful ingredients for your immune system and are known to help aid natural weight loss by reducing inflammation in your body.

Other unusual ingredients you don't often see or hear of in a juice are sprouts, a healthy source of plant-based protein and fiber. One of the juice recipes below calls for pea sprouts, broccoli sprouts, and mung bean sprouts which can be found in the produce section of your grocery store, usually stored in a clamshell plastic container.

These ingredients can be easily swapped or left out of the mix if you have an allergy or dislike the taste of something - or you can hide the flavor of a vegetable by adding more of the sweeter ingredients like a green apple to the mix.

To make these juices, use a juicer or a high-speed blender. If you use a blender, make sure to fill more than half the container with water otherwise you will end up with a smoothie. I just made the green juice recipe and added cilantro and jalapeno, see my photo below! Happy juicing.

Green Juice

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 bunch of spinach, rinsed

1 bunch of kale, rinsed

2 celery stalks

A handful of parsley, rinsed

1/2 cucumber, rinsed

2 inches of ginger

1/2 lemon, rinsed

Instructions

Juice ingredients or add them to a high-speed blender filled with water.

Summer Hydration Juice

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 cucumber, scrubbed

1/4 watermelon, chopped

A handful of mint leaves, rinsed

2 celery stalks, rinsed

1/2 lemon, rinsed

1 inch of shaved ginger

Instructions

Juice ingredients or add them to a high-speed blender filled with water.

Immunity Juice

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 orange, scrubbed

2 carrots, peeled and scrubbed

1/2 lemon, rinsed

2 inches of ginger, peeled and scrubbed

1 inch of turmeric, peeled

1/4 jalapeno, rinsed

Instructions

Juice ingredients or add them to a high-speed blender filled with water.

Beet Juice

Serves 1

Ingredients

2 beets, trimmed, scrubbed, and rinsed

1 green apple, rinsed

3 carrots, peeled and rinsed

1/2 lemon, rinsed

Instructions

Juice ingredients or add them to a high-speed blender filled with water.

Sprouted Juice

Serves 1

Ingredients

A handful of broccoli sprouts

A handful of pea sprouts

A handful of mung bean sprouts

1 green apple, rinsed

A cup of spinach

A cup of kale

Instructions

Juice ingredients or add them to a high-speed blender filled with water.