10 New Vegan Products That Are Packed with Superfoods

It’s August. Ice cream and extra helpings of plant-based ‘cue beckons. But during these dog days of summer, we’re all about slipping extra superfoods into our diet. From cauliflower crusts to watermelon-infused soda, read on for the best of the bunch. Looking for more amazing vegan snack recs? Check out 12 Amazing New Vegan Product Launches and nine new plant-based snacks with incredible health benefits.

1. Quinn Grain-Free Pretzel Chips

Baked to perfect? You betcha. These pretzel chips are made from cassava flour, a paleo-friendly and gluten-free root vegetable (also known as yuca). At only 100 calories per serving, you’ll also get two grams of satiating protein and fiber. Try serving with one of these vegan dips and dressing recipes.

Cost: $4.99- $5.49

2. Cali'Flour Foods’ Plant-Based Pizza Crusts

Available in both plain and Italian flavors, these Cali-Flour vegan crusts feature cauliflower, which is rich in fiber, vitamins B and C, as well as high concentration of carotenoids, a type of antioxidants. Whether you’re craving some gluten-free ‘za or a sweet treat (pass the almond butter and jelly!), these crusts will fast become a staple in your kitchen.

Cost: Six crusts for $38.85 or 12 crusts for $75

3. Just Pomegranate Molasses

Sometimes, your pancakes beg for something a little more interesting than maple syrup, and sometimes your salad dressing needs a hit of sweetness, Behold: This sweet and tart syrup from Just Date Syrup made from organic California pomegranates and dates, the first of its kind to be free of preservatives and added sugars. Bonus: Pomegranates are extremely high in antioxidants and brimming with vitamin C, E, and several minerals.

Cost: $14

4. Tejari & Co.’s Organic, Plant-Based Superfood Protein

Tejari & Co. makes a swoon-worthy collection of superfood protein blends that are vegan and peanut-free and made without any added sugar. All are made with dehydrated fruits and vegetables so you can feel good about what you’re putting in your body, whether you’re baking muffins or making a smoothie. Later this month, they’re launching their organic cacao and vanilla flavors. Banana-chocolate post-workout shakes and vanilla protein pancakes here we come.

Cost: $26

5. VK Energy Bars

Amazing snack alert: Celebrity chef Vikki Krinsky, star of CBS and Hulu’s Recipe Rehab recently unveiled a new line of plant-based B12 energy bars, in three superfoods-packed flavors: Almond Rosemary, Cocoa & Sea Salt, and Meyer Pistachio. Each bar offers nutrient-dense, vegan ingredients and are gluten-free and high in protein and fiber, to boot. If you’re looking to reduce coffee consumption, start here for an energy lift and you won’t miss the cuppa joe.

Cost: $42/12-pack or $12/3-pack (one of each flavor)

6. Barnana Plantain Tortilla Chips

Tortilla chips made with plantains, you say? Your taste buds are about to be very happy, we reply. These first-of-its-kind chips by Barnana are made with plantains and cooked in avocado oil for an ideal crunch for many guac bowls to come. Time to whip up a batch of mango salsa, too.

Cost: $23.99 for a 6-pack ($3.99 a bag in-store)

7. Violife Colby Jack Shreds

Sometimes, you just need loaded nachos with colby jack shreds and nothing else will do. A great source of B12 for vegans, Violife's dairy-free cheese shreds work wonderfully on pasta, pizzas, tacos, and more. The Colby Jack Shreds blend the classic flavors of Colby and Monterey Jack cheeses into bits of mild, marbly perfection.

8. Dr. Praeger’s Farm Stand Cauliflower Burger

On the superfoods front, the brand has debuted the Farm Stand Cauliflower Burger, a fiber-filled vegan patty made exclusively with ingredients from farms in the New York and New Jersey area with 100% of the proceeds going to the local farming community. Also, get ready to sink your teeth into the Perfect Turk’y Burger, Perfect Sliders, and Perfect Grounds as part of Dr. Praeger's recently announced expansion of their Perfect collection, which kicked off with the launch of the meat-alternative Perfect Burger last summer.

9. Poppi Prebiotic Soda

Sometimes, you just want a soda, sans guilt. Enter: Poppi. The brand new, better-for-you prebiotic soda infused with apple cider vinegar to promote gut health comes in eight flavors, orange, blueberry, strawberry lemon, mango pineapple, strawberry rose, lime ginger, peach tea, and the latest debut, watermelon. All of these drinks are filled with gut-friendly prebiotics to aid you with digestion, pH balance, skin clarity, and more—all for only 20 calories a can.

Cost: $35.88 per case

10. A Dozen Cousins’ Classic Refried Pinto Beans and Refried Black Beans

Beans, as any vegan or vegetarian knows, are a powerhouse source of protein and fiber. They’re not, however, always a powerhouse source of flavor. No more! A Dozen Cousins new line of Refried Beans in Classic Refried Pinto Beans and Refried Black Beans varieties are slow-simmered with spices and mild green chilies. When you’re ready for dinner, just pop the microwaveable pouch in the microwave or heat on the stove.

Cost: $3.75 for eight pack