Another month, another roster of incredible vegan goods hitting the market. Last month, we were all about plant butter and pudding cups, this month, we’re bringing you spectacular snacks that boast an impressive health profile.

1. Jack & Friends Jerky

Just because you went vegan, doesn’t mean you don’t want a jerky break. Jack & Friends’ plant-based jerky is made from jackfruit (hence the “Jack” in the company’s name) and pea protein. Free of the top eight most common allergens, the snack is also a good source of protein and fiber with no added sugar and we hear it pairs really well with a backyard hammock and reading session.

Price: $26.50 for a variety pack (3 bags)

2. Omnom Chocolate Superchocoberrybarleynibblynuttylicious

Mary Poppins would be sailing away on her umbrella if she fueled up with SuperChocoBerryBarleyNibblyNuttylicious, a veritable superfood indulgence made with 70% dark chocolate topped with almonds, cocoa nibs, cranberries and popped barley. Bonus: It’s loaded with fiber to help keep things moving though your system.

Price: $8.99 per bar

3. Blender Bombs’ Bomb Drizzle

Liven up your smoothie açaí bowl, toast, oatmeal, waffles, pancakes, and more with Blender Bomb's date-based sauce to finish off whatever sweet treat you’re cooking up. The drizzle is rich in antioxidants and made with nutrient-dense ingredients like dates and aloe, but all you’ll notice is that it tastes darn good.

Price: $15.99 for a 12-ounce bottle

4. Enzymedica Black Elderberry Plus Probiotics and Zinc On-The-Go Immune Packs

In a rush? Place these so-called “quick melts” on your tongue as a great-tasting treat. Each serving is equal to 80 of the uber-nutritious Austrian-grown Eldercraft European Black Elderberries. In addition to these super berries, each serving also has zinc and probiotics to support your body’s immune system.

Price: $19.99 for 15 powder packs

5. Macro Snacks

A start-up in the U.S., these vegan and gluten-free chip alternatives are equal parts delicious and good-for-you with eleven grams of protein and only 140 calories per serving. Like the name implies, Macro Snacks are macro balanced, meaning they fit into the macro diet percentages of 45% carbs, 30% protein, and 25% fat.

Price: $14.99 for six 1.2-ounce bags

6. GT's Synergy Golden Pineapple Kombucha

Everybody needs a healthy libation break, especially in this sweltering heat. All the better if it’s good for you too: This tropical beverage is made with GT's signature organic and raw kombucha, blended with organic pineapple juice, lemon juice, and sage, for a flavor combo that will delight your taste buds. You may not taste it in each sip, but the new flavor release also boasts the benefit of nine billion living probiotics to keep your gut happy and healthy.

Price: $3.99 per bottle

7. BetterBody Foods PBFit Protein Peanut Butter Spread

Peanut butter. Everybody needs a peanut butter break, whether it’s a mid-morning rejuvenating spoonful or a post-dinner PB & banana peppers sandwich (don’t knock it until you’ve tried it). What we love about this recent launch is that it packs 42% more protein than traditional peanut butter⁠—thanks to pea protein!⁠—helping you get those muscle gains, even while your gym is closed for yet another month. Sigh.

Price: $13.48 for a 16-ounce container

8. The Good Glow Apple Cider Vinegar Shot

Launched in June, The Good Glow’s lemon ginger apple cider vinegar shot is sure to wake you up from an energy slump with its powerful zing. Sold exclusively direct-to-consumer, these packaged wellness shots are convenient for summer sipping and brimming with health benefits⁠—ACV has been shown to boost energy, help with digestion, and the antioxidants it contains have been revealed in research to fight free radicals, which can enhance immunity.

9. SpudLove Organic Thick Cut Potato Chips

Sometimes, you just need a potato chip break. When a craving to chomp hits, you can’t beat these organic, non-GMO Project Verified, and gluten-free chips made from Oregon potatoes. Even better, the potatoes are cut 10% thicker than the standard width and slow-cooked in small batches to deliver a chip replete with folds, bubbles, and crunch.

Price: $35.91 for a pack of nine 5-ounce bags