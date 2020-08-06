Dr. Praeger’s Launches New Vegan Burger to Support Local Farmers

If you love plant-based burgers made with whole foods, then you need to check out Dr. Praeger's newest product, the Farm Stand Cauliflower Burger, available for purchase on August 10th. The vegetable patty is made with cauliflower, brown rice, cremini mushrooms, quinoa, pea protein, fava beans, kale, peas, oat bran, zucchini, oat fiber, and spices. One patty contains 9 grams of plant-based protein and 7 grams of fiber.

Dr. Praeger's created the cauliflower burger with a mission to help farmers who faced difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic. “As a veggie-focused brand, Dr. Praeger’s took action to support local farmers by creating this new product sourced exclusively with fresh produce from local farms,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Made with ingredients from New York and New Jersey Farms

This veggie patty is made with locally sourced ingredients from New York and New Jersey supporting local farms like Norwich Meadows Farm and Phillips Farm. In addition, the company "will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from the Farm Stand Cauliflower Burger to benefit the local farming community." You can buy this burger at Citarella, a New York-based supermarket, and for delivery from OurHarvest.com.

If you can't get enough, Dr. Praeger's California Veggie Burger, Quinoa Burger, and Kale Veggie Burger are delcious and easy to find at your local grocery store in the frozen section.