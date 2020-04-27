I'm a true believer that condiments can transform a dish. What was once a bowl of lettuce and tomatoes becomes a complex, sweet and savory salad you won't be able to stop eating with the right dressing. Dips can transform fries from a side dish to the main event, and turn fresh vegetables into a platter of crudités perfect for a party.

I’ve spent half my adulthood creating tasty and (somewhat) healthy dressings, dips and drizzles for everything from grains to salads to roasted veggies. While it may be novel to eat all your meals at home during the first two weeks of quarantine, after a while, you may be looking for some ways to add different tastes and get creative with your staple recipes. I’m here to help by sharing some of my go-to concoctions that are simple yet delicious.

Getty Images

Dijon Dip

This one is so simple it’s criminal and works great as a dip for raw veggies or dressing for salads. Here’s what you need:

Ingredients Vegenaise

Dijon mustard of choice (my two favorites are Sir Kensington’s and the one and only Maille)

Lemon

Instructions Mix together equal parts Vegeniase and mustard. Add a squirt of lemon and blend. You’re done. If you are looking to reduce fat, use more mustard than vegan mayo.

Detox Dressing I could put tahini on everything so you’ll notice many of my recipes include it. It’s totally underrated but you’re about to get very familiar with it. It gives this detox dressing some substance. Plus, tahini is highly nutritious and rich in antioxidants. Ingredients 2 tbsp tahini

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil (use the good stuff. my two favorites are Braggs and California Olive Ranch)

2 tsp apple cider vinegar

2 tsp coconut amino acids

6 tsp water Instructions Blend together in a small blender (like the Magic Bullet) or use a whisk to whip it up.

Savory Vegan Yogurt Dip Yup. There’s tahini in this one too. I love this as a dip for sweet potatoes and roasted cauliflower. You can play with the amount of each to suit your tastes. This is condiments, not rocket science. Ingredients Tahini

Favorite non-dairy yogurt, plain flavor Instructions Spoon out equal amounts and whip it together.

Awesome Sauce Full disclosure this recipe is inspired by Annie’s Natural Woodstock Dressing. It's got the same tangy and savory notes, but I kicked it up with a little heat from the chili powder. It goes great on top of a salad. Ingredients ¼ cup olive oil

¼ lemon

2 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 ½ tbsp all-natural ketchup

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp. tahini

1 tbsp Bragg’s Amino Acid or coconut aminos

Dash chili powder (that’s my spicy touch but you can omit) Instructions Place all ingredients in a ball glass jar or empty dressing bottle. Shake, shake, shake. Or, like other dressings, place in a small blender and whip it up.

Ginger Miso Dressing This is great on kelp noodles or as a marinade for tofu for any Asian inspired dish. Ingredients 4 tbsp. sesame oil (not toasted)

2 tbsp white miso

1- 1 ½ ” finely grated fresh ginger

1 lime

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

Bragg’s liquid aminos or tamari Instructions Add all ingredients together in a small blender (like the Magic Bullet) and whip it up. You can also use in immersion blender in a small bowl or if all else fails, give it a good whisk together. If you want it a little thinner, simply add a bit of water.