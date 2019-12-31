Zoodles with Roasted Chickpeas & Pesto
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup of store-bought pesto (such as Trader Joe’s Vegan, Kale & Cashew Pesto)
- 1 cup of cherry tomatoes, sliced
- 1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 tablespoon Italian Herbs blend
- 4 zucchini squash, spiralized
- Freshly grated Parmesan cheese, such as Violife
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- Spread the chickpeas on a baking sheet lined with a parchment paper. Toss with the oil, salt, and herbs. Roast for 20-30 minutes.
- Divide the zoodles between 4 serving plates and top each pile with 1/4 cup of pesto, 1/4 cup of chickpeas and 1/4 cup of sliced tomatoes.
- Garnish with Parmesan cheese and a squeeze of lemon.
Nutritional Notes: Per serving (¼ of recipe)
478 calories, 13g protein, 45g carbs, 10g fiber, 30g fat