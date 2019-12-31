Zoodles with Roasted Chickpeas & Pesto

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese, such as Violife

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 cup of store-bought pesto (such as Trader Joe’s Vegan, Kale & Cashew Pesto)

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Spread the chickpeas on a baking sheet lined with a parchment paper. Toss with the oil, salt, and herbs. Roast for 20-30 minutes.

Divide the zoodles between 4 serving plates and top each pile with 1/4 cup of pesto, 1/4 cup of chickpeas and 1/4 cup of sliced tomatoes.