Zoodles with Roasted Chickpeas & Pesto

Getty Images/Westend61

Zoodles with Roasted Chickpeas & Pesto

Serves 4 

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 cup of store-bought pesto (such as Trader Joe’s Vegan, Kale & Cashew Pesto)
  • 1 cup of cherry tomatoes, sliced
  • 1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 tablespoon Italian Herbs blend
  • 4 zucchini squash, spiralized
  • Freshly grated Parmesan cheese, such as Violife

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Spread the chickpeas on a baking sheet lined with a parchment paper. Toss with the oil, salt, and herbs. Roast for 20-30 minutes.
  3. Divide the zoodles between 4 serving plates and top each pile with 1/4 cup of pesto, 1/4 cup of chickpeas and 1/4 cup of sliced tomatoes.
  4. Garnish with Parmesan cheese and a squeeze of lemon.

Nutritional Notes: Per serving (¼ of recipe)

478 calories, 13g protein, 45g carbs, 10g fiber, 30g fat

Filed Under: 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge Lunch, What We're Cooking This Weekend
Categories: Recipes, What We’re Cooking This Weekend
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top