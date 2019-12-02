Your Traditional Bolognese Just Got Better, Try This Vegan Recipe

RECIPE OF THE DAY: MONDAY, DECEMBER 2

THE DISH: Tofu Bolongnese

FROM: @vegamelon

WHY WE LOVE IT: It’s the first snow day here in New York, and we want something warm and filling to eat for dinner. This comfort food dish is quick and easy--you will already have most of the ingredients at home.

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 10 Minutes, Cook: 25 Minutes.

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 12 plus salt and pepper

MAKE IT FOR: A comforting dinner or cook it for your Italian dinner party. Serve it with a toasted baguette with vegan butter and garlic.

SPECIAL NOTE: The recipe is easy to follow, start by boiling water in a pot for the pasta. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

Ingredients

Instructions