Your Traditional Bolognese Just Got Better, Try This Vegan Recipe
RECIPE OF THE DAY: MONDAY, DECEMBER 2
THE DISH: Tofu Bolongnese
FROM: @vegamelon
WHY WE LOVE IT: It’s the first snow day here in New York, and we want something warm and filling to eat for dinner. This comfort food dish is quick and easy--you will already have most of the ingredients at home.
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 10 Minutes, Cook: 25 Minutes.
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 12 plus salt and pepper
MAKE IT FOR: A comforting dinner or cook it for your Italian dinner party. Serve it with a toasted baguette with vegan butter and garlic.
SPECIAL NOTE: The recipe is easy to follow, start by boiling water in a pot for the pasta.
Ingredients
- 8oz dry pasta of choice
- 2tbsp olive oil
- 1 large onion finely diced
- 3cloves garlic minced
- 2 large carrots finely diced
- 2stalks celery finely diced
- 2tsp Italian herbs
- 1/2tsp dried oregano or to taste
- 1/2tsp red chili flakes
- salt & pepper to taste
- 3tbsp tomato paste
- 115-oz can crushed tomatoes 425g; or use pureed fresh tomatoes
- 1/2block firm / extra-firm tofu 200g; I used House Foods
Instructions
- In a pot, boil the pasta according to package instructions. Drain and set aside.
- Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a skillet and add in onion and garlic.
- Saute for 4-5 minutes, then mix in the carrots, celery, and seasoning ingredients (herbs, salt & pepper, chili flakes, tomato paste).
- Incorporate well using a spatula, and cook for 5 more minutes, until fragrant.
- Pour in the tomatoes and use your hands to crumble the tofu into the skillet. Cover the pot, and let simmer for 10-12 minutes on medium heat.
- Once the tomato sauce has thickened, remove from heat and season again to taste — adding more salt, pepper, herbs, etc.
- Serve the bolognese on top of your cooked pasta and enjoy!