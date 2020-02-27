Super Green Chia Seed Protein Smoothie: Your Post-Workout Recovery

What We're Cooking This Weekend: Healthy Super Green Chia Seed Protein Smoothie

Recipe Developer: Ciarra, @peanubutterpluschocolate

Prep Time: 5 Minutes

Total Time: 5 Minutes

Yield: 2 Smoothies

Why we love it: This smoothie is the perfect post-workout recovery drink to nourish your body with superfoods and re-build your muscles with protein. Choose organic fruits and vegetables to steer clear from pesticides.

Alternatives: Want to add more nutritious powders and seeds to your smoothie? You can’t go wrong with adding in the following foods: Wheatgrass powder, spirulina, maca powder, super green immunity mix, hemp seeds, or flax seeds.

Health Benefits: Iron is a mineral that vegan’s normally lacked because it’s found in red meat. However, spinach contains 2.7 mg per 100 grams. Spinach is also a good source of vitamins A, C, and K--these essential vitamins help to boost your immune system. For everything, you need to know about a healthy immune system, click here.

Make it for: Your post-workout drink so you can feel refreshed and energizing after an exercise.

INGREDIENTS:

1 Kiwi, peeled and chopped 2 small Granny Smith apples, peeled and chopped 2 cups spinach, washed 2 tbsp chia seeds 16g vegan vanilla protein powder (We like Vega) 1/3 cups cold filtered water or milk of choice

INSTRUCTIONS: