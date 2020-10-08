After a busy week, Sunday morning offers a chance to enjoy the slowness of the morning, and relax, refuel and eat delicious food with your closest family and friends. Now that we're all cooking at home more, there's nothing like treating yourself to the small luxury of well-made, high-performance kitchen tools to take your skills to the next level. We partnered with Milo Cookware by Kana to come up with the perfect pots and pans you need to upgrade your kitchen, then enlisted The Beet's chef, JD Raymundo, to bring you two delicious, gourmet, plant-based dishes to show off to your guests just how "pro" you can go when you have your own beautiful Dutch oven and high-end Skillet.

Because nearly everyone has become a bread baker during quarantine, this 5.5 quart enameled cast iron Milo Classic Dutch Oven is the tool that every baker's kitchen needs (and is sold at a better price than most). This incredibly versatile cooking vessel is ideal when it comes time to making soups stews, sauces, pasta, chili, and so much more. This classic Garlic Rosemary Bread is simple enough for a beginner but impressive enough to serve guests. Just pop the bread in the oven and a few minutes later you have a perfectly golden bread to serve alongside any dish.

For your main breakfast course, this Broccoli Potato Mushroom Frittata has all of the delicious savory taste with a twist. Instead of eggs, this recipe uses tofu for a crowd-pleasing, plant-based main course that everyone will love.

Read on for these two delicious dishes that will brighten your Sunday or any morning, and make it a special occasion. Purchase the Dutch Oven, the Skillet, or the parchment paper used in these recipes to ensure your kitchen is equipped for these masterpieces.

Rosemary Garlic Bread (Make it in Just Over 2 Hours) Makes 8-10 Slices

Prep Time: 15 Min

Cook Time: 40 Min

Passive Time: 1 Hour, 20 Min

Total Time: 2 Hours, 15 Min You'll need a Dutch Oven, such as this Milo Classic Dutch Oven by Kana Ingredients 1 ⅓ Cup Warm Water

2 ¼ Tsp Instant Dry Yeast, or 1 packet

1 Tsp Sugar

3 Cups All-Purpose Flour, plus extra for dusting

2 Rosemary Sprigs, de-stemmed and chopped

4 Cloves Garlic, minced

2 Tsp Salt Instructions In a small bowl or measuring cup, add warm water, yeast, and sugar. Give it a quick stir and set it aside for 5 minutes to allow the yeast to bloom. Make sure your water is not too hot or it will kill the yeast. In a large bowl, add flour, chopped rosemary, garlic, and salt. Give it a mix until evenly combined. Create a well in the middle of your dry ingredients and add in the yeast mixture. Using a wooden spoon or your hands, mix until it all comes together and forms a shaggy dough. Cover with a kitchen towel and let the dough rise for 1 hour. It should double in size. After your dough has risen, transfer it onto floured parchment paper. Take the edges of your dough and fold them towards the center to help form a ball. Pick up your dough and carefully pinch the folded edges together to help shape it into a ball. If you’re finding the dough is too sticky, dust a bit more flour on your dough. Place the dough, seam side down on the parchment paper, and cover with a kitchen towel to let it rise for while you preheat your oven to 450F. Place your empty Dutch oven in the oven to heat it before adding the dough. Once your Dutch oven comes to oven temperature, carefully remove it from the oven with oven mitts. Using the parchment paper, transfer the dough into your hot Dutch oven. Using a sharp knife, carefully score your dough by crossing on top. At this point, you can score a design onto your dough if you’d like! Cover it with the lid and bake for 30 minutes. Remove the Dutch oven lid and bake for an additional 8-10 minutes. The longer you bake it the harder the crust will be. Once it’s finished baking, transfer your bread to a wire rack and let it cool for at least 20 minutes before cutting. Serve with (vegan) butter, a drizzle of olive oil, add sun-dried tomatoes–the choices are endless. Enjoy!